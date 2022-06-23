











Heather Rae El Moussa will be adding her stylish flair to older properties in need of a little makeover in a new house flipping show.

OG Selling Sunset star is taking a break from luxury LA mansions. The move is to focus her attention on redesigning houses on HGTV’s upcoming show, The Flipping El Moussas. Don’t worry, she’s not leaving the Oppenheim Group.

As a house-flipping first-timer, she’ll be joined by her husband Tarek. Tarek will be providing his expertise given his nine-year experience with Flip Or Flop.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Presenting…The Flipping El Moussas

Heather unveiled the exciting news on Wednesday with a series of snaps posed inside their works-in-progress. The pair have been married for only eight months, so they’ve wasted no time in growing their empires.

The El Moussas have already begun filming and you can catch them on HGTV in 2023.

With Heather’s knowledge of multi-million properties, their flips are guaranteed to be extravagant; while Tarek will be able to give his input on time limits and budget.

The show will also give fans a glimpse into their newlywed life and their journey to expand their family. Tarek is already father to two children – Taylor and Braden – and Heather loves being their “bonus mommy”.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple said.

“As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”

Tarek is HGTV’s house-flipping king

Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We were first introduced to Tarek with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack) on Flip Or Flop. After nine successful seasons, the hit series came to end in 2022, lasting four years after their divorce.

Both parties have since gone on to their own shows, with Tarek mentoring real restate novices in Flipping 101, and Christina landing Christina on the Coast and its subsequent spin-offs.

Heather and Tarek started dating the year after his divorce and tied the knot in a sensational ceremony at Miramar Beach, California. You can see all the behind-the-scenes in their Discovery+ special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

Christina also found her happy ending with realtor Joshua Hall and tied the knot recently, unbeknownst to the media until April 2022.