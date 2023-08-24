Shea on Bargain Block is officially back on our HGTV screens. Alongside Keith and Evan, the mom and realtor is selling run-down homes – that have been transformed – for a bargain price. Her appearance comes almost a year after Shea Hicks-Whitfield revealed her baby has cancer in September 2022.

Shea Hicks-Whitfield is a fan favorite on Bargain Block. She wasn’t in the pilot for an April 2023 episode, much to the disappointment of viewers, but has now returned as of August 23. At the beginning of this year, Shea revealed her then-six-month-old son is a “little warrior” and “force.”

Meet Shea on Bargain Block

Shea Hicks-Whitfield appears on Bargain Block as a realtor. She’s a mom to both a son and a dog, was born and raised in Detroit, and also features on Bargain Buys on HGTV.

The real estate expert owns Homes Sold By Shea and has 18 years of real estate service under her belt, happily serving customers throughout Metro Detroit.

Shea is currently a realtor for PREP Reality, Detroit. She became a first-time mom to her son Beau James with her husband Terry Whitfield on July 31, 2022.

Shea Hicks-Whitfield revealed baby has cancer

Shea revealed her baby, Beau James, had a cancer diagnosis in August 2022, five days into their parenting experience began. Beau was born with a rare form of cancer called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH).

After two months, their son had better motor control for reaching and grabbing and started to maintain eye contact. His skin now looks radiant and clear, she told Metro Parent in July.

They noticed Beau James had a scrape on his skin right after he was born. At three days old, he had his first biopsy and was diagnosed two days later. Doctors wouldn’t use the word remission until a year in.

Son has been walking for months

Shea revealed on Instagram that her son has been walking for several months now. He turned one on July 31, 2023, and says he has been a “blessing every day of his life.”

When he reached ten months, the Bargain Block realtor said he’s a “tough little guy.” In May this year, Shea wrote: “He’s crawling at a rapid pace, standing independently. He has even taken his first steps!”

On July 11, Terry penned: “One day, he’ll be too big for me to hold like this, too busy to rest with his Dad like this, and I’ll look back fondly on these lazy afternoons.”

