Steal This House filmed in Motor City and petrolhead Cristy Lee hosts













HGTV’s Steal This House is a new and already popular home renovation series that follows Cristy Lee (known for ‘All Girls Garage’), as she travels in and around her home city, finding properties and renovating them.

Lee is usually associated with fixing different kinds of vehicles, including cars, bikes, and trucks, and viewers are surprised to discover that her heart actually lies in home improvement in this series. The main thing viewers want to know, however, is where the show is filmed. Reality Titbit has all the details, check it out.

Where is Steal This House filmed?

Steal This House is filmed entirely in Michigan, particularly in the Detroit metropolitan area, which is also where Cristy Lee has been living for several years.

The filming for the first season of the home improvement show reportedly commenced before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and seemingly wrapped up in late May 2022.

The main filming of Steal This House is done across Metro Detroit, a major metropolitan area in Michigan. The production team travels to different cities within the region while Cristy takes on various home improvement projects.

Cristy revealed she faced “challenges” during the production

In an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Cristy spoke about the challenges she faced during filming the show, she explained:

So this was the absolute crazy whirlwind rollercoaster of renovating a home, purchasing a house, and filming a TV show – on top of a global pandemic that no one could have seen coming.

Cristy continued:

It was just crazy. It was absolutely crazy. We had so many things that were thrown our way that I think may have never been a factor in a normal home renovation type of scenario with time availability, budget materials … supplies. Contractors actually being available. Covid scares, anything. Like there’s just a crazy time in the world, and we nailed it. I’m so happy with how everything turned out. It took a minute. But we got to the finish line.

How to watch the brand new series of Steal This House

The brand-new series ‘Steal This House‘ premieres on Saturday 9 July 2022, and will be available to watch at 9:00 pm E.T on HGTV.

Jane Latman, president of HGTV, said the following about the new show:

Steal This House will show a different approach to home buying that promises to re-energize buyers who are stalled in their search process due to limited inventory. Buying a less-than-perfect property and turning it into a dream home can be a nail-biter, but Cristy will show us that when it works, it’s like winning the lottery.