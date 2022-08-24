Tarek El Moussa gushes with pride as son Brayden joins 1st grade













Tarek El Moussa was left gushing with pride and overcome with emotion after dropping son Brayden off to first grade. The television personality took to instagram to mark the occasion.

The Flip or Flop host wrote: “Life is a wild ride and it’s crazy how time flies! I feel like yesterday my little guy was in diapers throwing food off his tray”.

It’s been all go for the El Moussa family, who recently celebrated little Brayden’s seventh birthday.

Both Tarek and his ex-wife Christina Hall, who also share daughter Taylor, 11, took to social media to praise their boy, sharing photos of Brayden over the years.

The television personalities, who host the HGTV show together, expressed their love for their son, with the proud mum saying: “He makes life more fun I absolutely love being his mama!!”. And Tarek agreed: “I couldn’t be more proud to be his dad”.

Tarek has another baby on the way

Tarek’s wife and Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa also joined in to celebrate Brayden’s milestones.

Heather wished him a happy birthday on Instagram and commented: “I’m the luckiest bonus mama ever for having you and Tay in my life”.

All three co-parents shared memories of Brayden packed with adventure, showing just how special he is to them. Tarek even included a picture of his tattoo with his children’s birthdates on his forearm.

And it seems this loving family is still growing as Heather Rae recently posted a pregnancy photo shoot earlier this year, with the family celebrating their unborn baby on a picturesque beach.

The little one is due in early 2023.

