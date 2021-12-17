Tarek El Moussa has a secret back tattoo which may symbolise strength











We usually see Tarek El Moussa flip homes on HGTV, but he has a secret tattoo on his back which he tends to keep covered up. For those who haven’t yet caught a glimpse of the ink, we explored its meaning.

The renovator and well-known host of Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 is pretty much known everywhere as a home reno expert. He is often seen working alongside ex-wife Christina Haack.

But forget the renovations for a minute, as Tarek also sports a huge tattoo on his upper back. And if you tuned into his HGTV special wedding to Heather Rae Young, he had a suit on, so we never caught a glimpse of the tat…

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,

What is Tarek El Moussa’s back tattoo?

Tarek’s back tattoo appears to be of a scorpion, from the few public photos available of his upper body.

He tends to keep his back tattoo covered by shirts, but the HGTV host did go shirtless for a photoshoot publicly shared by the Daily Mail Online and taken by photographers Lin and Jersa in 2017.

The Flip or Flop host modelled for photos by flexing his revenge body after ex Christina’s bikini shots, as per Daily Mail.

Explore the meaning of Tarek’s tattoo

Tarek became motivated to get fit after battling two cancers and recovering from debilitating back problems. This suggests that his tattoo could be reflective of his strength to overcome his health issues.

A scorpion tattoo can mean a variety of things, such as something personal to the person. But it can mean an expression of great strength, the ability to control and protect oneself, loyalty, and powerful sexuality.

Tarek has never spoken publicly about his huge back tattoo, and keeps the unexpected ink mainly covered.

He has also hinted at getting a new tattoo of his wife Heather’s name!

His wife Heather devoted her ink to him

Heather Rae Young has not shied away from showing her loyalty to Tarek. She actually got a tattoo on her lower back devoted to him, which reads: “Yes Sir, Mr. El Moussa.”

She surprised her husband with the words on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. The meaning behind the ink signifies how Heather and Tarek are at home with one another, as the boss and queen of the house.

The Selling Sunset uploaded a photo of the tat to her IG, but has since deleted it. She told US Weekly:

It was completely taken out of context, and the whole meaning of it was blown way out of proportion. And so, obviously you saw, I took it down. We woke up the next morning, and it was, like, so much negativity surrounded by something that was meant for my fiancé and meant with so much love.

When an Instagram follower asked him if he loves the tattoo, alongside vomit emojis, he responded: “Yes, so much.”

tell me i did not see a tattoo dedicated to tarek el moussa — menthol cigarette enjoyer (@bellehasteeth) February 10, 2021

