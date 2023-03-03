HGTV fans will know of Tarek El Moussa as he’s been a host on the channel’s shows such as Flip Or Flop and Flipping 101 for many years. In 2023, viewers want to know more about Tarek’s net worth.

He’s been in the real estate business for over 20 years and carved out a career in reality TV along the way.

Tarek is a house-flipping pro, and a father, and in his new HGTV show fans get to see him and wife Heather El Moussa embark on life as newlyweds.

Tarek and Heather are starring in The Flipping El Moussas which kicks off on March 2, 2023.

Let’s find out more about Tarek El Moussa’s net worth in 2023 – how much money does two decades of home renovation and many reality TV deals make?

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Tarek El Moussa’s career explored

In 2002, at 21 years old, Tarek El Moussa gained his real estate license and embarked on a career in the property industry.

He and his ex-wife, Christina Haack began selling houses together. However, following an economic crash in 2008, they opted to capitalize on flipping houses instead.

The couple landed a TV deal with HGTV. They combined their house-flipping knowledge with reality TV and Flip Or Flop was formed.

As well as Flip Or Flop with Christina, Tarek also had his own HGTV show – Flipping 101. He and his wife, Heather El Moussa had their wedding filmed in 2021 for the TV network, too.

HGTV star’s marriages and children

Tarek married his first wife, Christina Haack, in 2009, and in 2010 they had their first child together named Taylor.

In 2015, Christina and Tarek welcomed their second child, Brayden. However, a year later they separated. In 2018 the pair finalized their divorce.

He’s now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa. The two tied the knot in October 2021. Their big day was filmed for a TV special Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

Heather and Tarek welcomed their first child together in January 2023. They have a son named Tristan.

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth 2023

Given Tarek’s success as a TV star would have certainly contributed to his overall net worth in 2023.

He even appeared alongside Heather Rae El Moussa on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Combining this with his career in the property industry, he’s clearly done very well for himself financially over the years.

Online reports state that Tarek El Moussa’s estimated in the millions. His net worth, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, sits at $15 million.

Tarek’s combined net worth with his wife, Heather’s, is estimated at $18 million.

After Flip or Flop came to an end in 2022, Tarek is now embarking on a new life chapter with The Flipping El Moussas.

Taking to Instagram, Tarek said that the new show is set to feature the “most epic flips” he’s “ever done.”

WATCH THE FLIPPING EL MOUSSAS ON HGTV AND DISCOVERY+ FROM MARCH 2