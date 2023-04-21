For years plastic surgery rumors have surrounded Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip Or Flop star has been in the media spotlight since 2013 and fans can’t help but think his youthful appearance comes down to having had some kind of plastic surgery.

As for his health, Tarek has battled cancer in his life and once said that steroids “ruined his life.”

In 2018 he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack, 39. Now, Tarek is married to a Selling Sunset star and the two welcomed a baby in January 2023.

Where is Tarek El Moussa from?

In 1981, Tarek El Moussa was born in Long Beach, California.

Tarek was born and raised in the USA but his parents have roots abroad.

Speaking to Country Living in 2018, Tarek said of his parents: “My dad was raised Catholic in the Middle East in Lebanon and then Egypt. My mom’s from Belgium and my dad moved to Europe when he was in his late teens.”

Tarek El Moussa’s plastic surgery rumors

While rumors swirl in relation to Tarek, 41, having plastic surgery, he’s never publicly spoken about getting cosmetic work done.

Speaking on The Dr Drew podcast in 2018, Tarek explained that he once went to an “anti-aging specialist” to get hormone injections after testicular and thyroid cancer affected his hormones, reports Page Six.

He reportedly was advised to inject steroids which he later said “ruined his life” and said that the different medications “turned him into someone else.”

Although Flip Or Flop star Tarek visited a “botox doctor and hormone clinic,” he doesn’t appear to have opted for any kind of surgery for cosmetic reasons.

Tarek’s ex had surgery

While there’s no word on whether Tarek has opted for cosmetic surgery, his ex-wife, Christina Haack, openly spoke about potentially having her breast implants removed in 2022.

That same year, Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, 35, opted for vocal chord surgery.

Tarek and Heather are currently starring in HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas in 2023 while Christina also has her own new HGTV series Christina in the Country.

