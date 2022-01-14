Tarek El Moussa’s own Costa Mesa house was a profit-driven Flip sensation











Tarek El Moussa done his best to turn around a Costa Mesa home, which had totally lost its touch and was initially very dated. So, was the property renovation worth it or not?

The HGTV co-host, alongside Christina Haack, spends his career life buying homes and selling them on for a (hopeful) profit. And when it was time for Tarek to put this house on the market, they kept their fingers crossed.

Many are now wondering if the renovation ever paid off, and whether Tarek’s Costa Mesa home ended up being a total Flip, or a diabolical Flop. We’ve got the lowdown on if the property ever sold.

HGTV: How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101?

HGTV is on YouTube! BridTV 2700 HGTV is on YouTube! 806215 806215 center 22403

Peek inside Tarek’s Costa Mesa house

So, there are two Costa Mesa properties that viewers have been ogling over. One of them includes Tarek’s own home, which he owned with now-wife Heather Rae Young. The other involves a project seen on Flip or Flop.

First, we’ll talk about his own home. Tarek sold his old place for $2.7million, which was well over asking price. First listed in February 2019 for $2,574,900, a deal was closed for $2,705,000 – so he made a huge profit since his 2018 purchase!

The renovator initially bought the property for $2,280,000. Tarek paired with his now-wife and Selling Sunset listing agent Heather Rae Young of the Oppenheim Group, to represent the listing.

Built in 2015, their former Costa Mesa house has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms across a 3000-square feet area. It has an open living and dining space with vaulted ceilings and bi-fold glass doors.

Costa Mesa: Christina and Tarek tackle home

During the January 13th 2022 episode, Christina and Tarek got to work on a house in Costa Mesa, California. However, the job wasn’t easy as it came with serious foundation problems.

While they leaned on their past experience to leverage a good deal, the amount of work needed to fix the issues could have completely gone over their budget.

There have been a few Costa Mesa homes featured on the HGTV show. But for this one, Tarek and Christina hoped to make a $600K profit back on the renovation.

With a hexagon fire place, the home was originally listed for $1.699million and had a wide kitchen and dining area, including a white and grey island in the middle and low lights hanging from the ceiling.

There was a particular argument about whether a paint colour was charcoal grey or blue grey!

Tarek did recently sell a Costa Mesa home, which does not appear to be the same property as in the episode. However, there are plenty of Flip or Flop listings floating about, such as this San Juan Capistrano home sold two weeks ago.

Instagram: Christina Haack

RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Tarek’s recent property sales

Tarek regularly lists his homes for sale on Zillow, where he sold a Costa Mesa home on May 19th 2021. It does not appear to be the property shown in the recent episode, but it was bought for $725K.

Other properties that he has recently sold include this Placentia home for $1.19K on January 6th 2022, which has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and a two-bedroom Los Angeles property for $1.17K.

He also has two homes up for sale currently, including this Lake Elsinore home for $549,900.

This house was previously in its flop era, there's no way around it. But now, thanks to the flipping skills of Tarek and Christina, it's never looked better! #FlipOrFlop pic.twitter.com/oA58ol8AoH — HGTV (@hgtv) January 7, 2022

WATCH FLIP OR FLOP ON HGTV ON THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK