Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Now married to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae, they are soon-to-be-parents to a baby boy. We’re wondering if their new baby will be another carbon copy of Tarek. Throwback photos of the real estate investor show a massive resemblance to Brayden.

Tarek El Moussa is unrecognizable as a blonde youngster

Tarek, 41, reminisced on his younger years in honor of his older sister’s birthday on Sunday. Posting an old sibling photo where they’re seemingly no older than nine years old, Tarek can be seen cheekily smirking at the camera while Angelique grins from ear to ear in her green swimsuit.

“couldn’t be more proud of you to turning your passion into your business and following your dreams,” he wrote. Angelique is a hairstylist and owner of two salons located in Anaheim Hills, Los Angeles: Latitude 33 and Latitude Loft.

We can’t believe that the Flipping 101 star was blond in his youth as viewers have only ever known Tarek with dark brown hair since his rise to fame nine years ago.

The post has made fans do a double-take as many have mistaken the young Tarek for seven-year-old Brayden James. “Thought that was Brayden in the first picture!” one commented.

Another similarly wrote: “Can’t believe that’s not Brayden!”

It’s not just the hair color; it’s the expression too: “Such a cute picture of you two. That’s the same expression Bray makes!” a third laughed.

Do you spot the resemblance?

Reddit discovered Tarek’s platinum-blond teen phase

Investigative Redditors uncovered his short platinum blonde era via a 2000 yearbook photo from Sunny Hills High School. Considering that it is Reddit, there is no confirmation of the image’s authenticity, though it does look pretty convincing.

One fan claimed that the TV star admitted to bleaching his hair in school to the point it burned his scalp once. Judging from the photo, his locks slowly turned dark as he aged.

Another joked that he looked like Eminem: “Will the real Slim Shady please stand up, please stand up?” they commented – and we don’t disagree.

