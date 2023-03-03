A year on from Flip or Flop coming to an end, a brand new HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas launches on HGTV.

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are embarking on a new chapter of life together as they venture into the house-flipping business.

Heather is no stranger to the real estate world as she was one of the original cast members to appear on Netflix hit Selling Sunset. Tarek is also famed for his long-running HGTV series Flip or Flop and is a self-made real estate investor.

Flip or Flop ended in 2022

Tarek El Moussa is no stranger to the reality TV world as his show, Flip or Flop, ran on HGTV for almost a decade.

After getting his real estate in his early twenties, Tarek is still flipping houses in his forties.

He and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, first appeared on Flop or Flop in 2013.

The show ran until 2022, even after they had separated and divorced.

Tarek and Christina share two children together, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa.

The Flipping El Moussas replaces Flip or Flop

Although Flip or Flop came to a close in 2022, Tarek wasn’t ending his house-flipping success there.

As Heather wrote on her Instagram page, the family is onto a new chapter: “As one door closes with Flip or Flop, another opens with The Flipping El Moussas so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year…”

Christina Haack also has her own new show out in 2023 – Christina in the Country.

Tarek and Christina were officially divorced in 2018 and he went on to marry Heather in 2021.

Fans will see more of Tarek’s family life

Not only are HGTV and Disocvery+ viewers going to get an insight into Tarek and Heather’s venture into business together when the Flipping El Moussas episodes drop on March 2, but the stars of the show have promised more is in store, too.

Taking to Instagram in February 2023, Tarek said he thinks fans are going to “flip” over the new series: “You’ll see behind the scenes of our businesses, family holidays, the good, the bad, and the ugly. You’ll laugh- a lot- and maybe even cry a little. It’s just a real, raw and honest portrayal of our lives…”

Tarek and Heather welcomed their first child together in January 2023 named Tristan. He said in an interview with Access Hollywood that fans will get to see some intimate moments including when he proposed to Heather.

WATCH THE FLIPPING EL MOUSSAS ON HGTV AND DISCOVERY+ FROM MARCH 2