











The Copps made for one of the most heart-warming episodes in Fixer Upper history. Chip and Joanna Gaines, with the help of football player Tim Tebow, helped build the family-of-four the accessible home of their dreams.

Having contacted the HGTV duo for help due to no longer wanting their two disabled sons Calan and Lawson to live in an inaccessible home, parents Melissa and Jody Copp became the stars of the renovation series.

At first, Melissa was faced with disappointment when Chip and Joanna Gaines’ PR representative reportedly said they couldn’t help them. But another call to their Magnolia Foundation later and the rest was history!

So, where are the Copp family four years on? Are they still living in the ‘Hope’ house they built with the duo’s help? We’ve got all the latest news on the stars and how their lives have totally changed since their debut.

Who are the Copp family?

The Copp family consists of parents Melissa and Jody, and their sons Calan and Lawson. The two brothers have been in wheelchairs from young as they were born with a life-threatening condition that took seven years to diagnose.

Melissa and Jody turned to Chip and Joanna Gaines for help in building a 100% accessible home for their children, who they were told have a mutation of the PNPT1 gene. The couple also sold their home as it was full of barriers.

After moving into a small apartment, the mom-of-two contacted Magnolia again to see if they had set up a non-profit for a grant to obtain a piece of equipment to get better access inside the home – and they said they’d love to help!

Fast-forward to several plans later, and the Copp family were featured on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. During the episode, a completely accessible property they named ‘Hope’ was built for them, with the help of footballer Tim Tebow.

Their Fixer Upper home transformation

Months after Chip and Joanna‘s charity Magnolia Foundation got in contact with the Copp family, they were told they would be given the grant they needed, along with the help of Tim Tebow to build the home.

They renovated the entire house they looked at to make it completely accessible throughout, but it didn’t have any electricity, water, sewage, heat, or air conditioning at first. During season five, we got to see how it all panned out!

The house, which had been on the market for seven years, was actually a project for the owners to work on later. But Melissa took it in her stride to write to them about how the home could change their lives, and so it was sold to them.

Including absolutely everything Melissa and Jody had asked for, Chip, Joanna, Tim and the rest of the Fixer Upper team, there were grab bars, wheelchair-friendly floors, LEGO walls, and metallic panels so the boys could stand while gaming.

They still live in the ‘Hope’ property

The Copp family continue to live in the ‘Hope’ property which was renovated specially for them on the HGTV show. Since the show, Melissa has revealed that fans helped them pay off their entire mortgage on the home!

Father Jody was able to resign from his full time job and become the primary caregiver to the boys, and they launched their non-profit Raising Wheels Foundation, with a goal of giving back to families like theirs.

Since moving into the property, Calan and Lawson have been “healthy and hospital free.” Plus, the family now has two service dogs through Canine Companions to help them with their daily needs.

