As Tarek and Heather El Moussa star in their brand new HGTV series, fans are curious to find out more about the El Moussas’ house.

After Tarek and Christina Haack’s show, Flip or Flop, came to a close in 2022, The Flipping El Moussas arrived.

The Flipping el Moussas sees Tarek and Heather as they navigate life going into business together. The couple is also newly married and they welcomed their first child together in January 2023.

Fans will get a glimpse of Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s home life, their relationship, and their new house-flipping venture on the show.

The El Moussas’ houses

In 2020, Tarek El Moussa took to Instagram to share that he and his then-girlfriend had been living together for some time.

He said that they split their time across two houses – one was in Orange County and the other was in West Hollywood.

House Beautiful reports that the first house the couple lived in together was a bungalow in Costa Mesa, California.

The couple has a Newport Beach home

A year later, in 2021, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa revealed that they also had another house.

The two bought and renovated a Newport Beach house.

ET Online got an exclusive look inside their flipped home which came complete with a pool and a “wrestling area” for Tarek and his kids.

The house was purchased for $3.1 million. They had a $400,000 budget for the property renovations but ended up spending close to $1 million.

They also have a home in “the mountains” which Heather shared on her Instagram page in 2021. She said that the cute cabin is located next door to her parents’ house.

Heather and Tarek show off their nursery

Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather, clearly have their hands full when it comes to their portfolio of houses.

The two are showing off the projects they’re working on during The Flipping El Moussas in 2023.

They also share their family life with fans including the fact they had their first child together in January.

The two shared their nursery design with fans via Access Hollywood and explained that it had an elephant theme due to Heather’s love for the animal.

Tristan’s nursery is black, white, and elephant themed.

