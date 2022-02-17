The Fixer Upper’s Three Little Pigs house was the sight of a crash











One of the most iconic houses on HGTV’s Fixer Upper – for more reasons than one – was the Three Little Pigs house. Not many fans liked the outcome and said that Chip and Joanna had taken away a lot of the houses natural charm and character.

It is now also infamous for another reason. A drunk driver crashed through the patio and into the house while the owners were asleep inside in 2017.

Some fans said the house was so bad that the driver had ‘inadvertently’ made it better. In terms of our opinion, we plead the fifth.

The Three Little Pigs project

Episode 13, Season 10 debuted the Three Little Pigs House in Waco, Texas – 1092 Alexander Avenue, North Waco to be specific.

The house was a typical Texan suburban bungalow and had some stunning natural features, giving the house heaps of character.

The Fixer Upper’s were there to enhance its natural flair but a lot of fans thought they made it worse. Chip and Jo decided to demolish the bungalows stunning porch and patio and replaced it with a simple brick one.

The interior had a cosy vibe with a large living room and separate office space at the front as well as featuring a stunning fireplace in the middle.

I'm more than blessed as I have a great business that is growing in Waco and just bought the Three Little Pigs house that was featured on Fixer Upper's Season 3 Episode 12. Oh, and I only drive about 12 minutes to watch my Bears! https://t.co/M3lMm5utpP #Blessed #SicEm pic.twitter.com/xx6dbGBxGU — BNT (@BearNTex) October 22, 2018

A drunk driver crashed straight through the front

31-year-old Allen Wayne Miller was arrested in 2017 after crashing into the home in his Hyundai at 1:20 AM on a Saturday after a night of excessive drinking.

Tire marks were found on the lawn leading up to the house, indicating to police that the vehicle caught air and flew up and over the porch. The car went through the porch railing and straight into the home. Waco Assistant Fire Chief Don Yeager explained,

The yard is built up several feet, and he hit the embankment of the yard, apparently went airborne, and like a lot of older homes, this house was built up off the ground, so he cleared the rest of the yard. He didn’t hurt the hedges, but he took out the railing on the porch and went right into the window of the front room and hit an interior wall that might be a load-bearing wall. Don Yeager

The crash was so bad that the police said if it wasn’t for the fireplace forcing the car to a halt, it could have gone through into the bedroom where the owner’s Ken and Kelly were sleeping.

The couple weren’t hurt but the driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries then straight to McLennon county jail. His blood alcohol levels proved he was over the limit.

Things haven't gotten this dicey in Waco since the Three Little Pigs house from Fixer Upper — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 1, 2019

The couple say they are ‘frustrated’ with their purchase

The homeowners have also said they have been complaining to the police for over a year about the crime in the neighbourhood – to which the authorities didn’t seem to do much. Kelly Downs told the Waco Tribune-Herald:

It’s like the Wild West here. There’s been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street. It’s been a problem from the beginning. We’ve lived here a year and a half and we feel deceived by the city of Waco and Magnolia Realty. Kelly Downs

They also claimed to have been the victims of harassment for neighbours who believe that since the Fixer-Uppers Home has been brought into the area – property taxes have gone up, which the couple are being blamed for.

