The Flipping El Moussas release date is just around the corner. The show is set to air a year on from Flip or Flop coming to an end.

The new HGTV show follows Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae as they go into business together flipping houses.

Tarek has been in the real estate investment industry for over 20 years. He and Heather Rae El Moussa, who rose to fame on Selling Sunset, are now joining forces.

The Flipping El Moussas fans will also get to see Tarek and Heather navigate life as newlyweds and parents on the HGTV show.

What is The Flipping El Moussas?

Flip or Flop star Tarek and his wife, Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae, are starring in their very own HGTV series in 2023.

Combining their real estate knowledge, Heather and Tarek are set to renovate all kinds of properties including million-dollar LA homes and small cabins.

As with most HGTV series, the show will be focused on the home renovation process. However, Tarek has said via Instagram that fans will get to see more of his family life than ever before.

The Flipping El Moussas release date

The Flipping El Moussas release date has been announced as March 2, 2023.

The show is set to air around a year after Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Haack’s, show Flip or Flop came to an end in 2022.

The Flipping El Moussas comes out on Thursday, March 2 at 8/7c on HGTV. The show will air weekly from then.

The HGTV show marks a new chapter

Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Haack‘s, long-running HGTV series Flip or Flop came to a close in 2022.

Now The Flipping El Moussas is here in March 2023. The couple has said via Instagram that the show is a “new chapter” for them.

Christina also has her own new HGTV show in 2023 called Christina in the Country.

