The Flipping El Moussas trailer gives fans a glimpse into what’s to come in Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s very own HGTV show.

Two titans of the real estate world are joining forces. With Tarek’s real estate investment knowledge and Heather’s Selling Sunset expertise, there’s no stopping the El Moussas.

From renovating million-dollar homes in LA to revamping cute cabins in Big Bear, California, the two have their work cut out during the first season of the show.

Judging by clips from the show and the pair’s Instagram posts, though there may be some challenges along the way, they’re super-excited for their new chapter together.

Meet Tarek and Heather El Moussa

Real estate investor and home-flipping extraordinaire Tarek El Moussa obtained his real estate license in his early twenties.

Since then, he’s become a famous HGTV star best known for a show he co-hosted with his ex-wife, Flip Or Flop.

Tarek and his ex, Christina Haack, first launched their HGTV show in 2013 and continued on the show together even after they separated in 2016 and later divorced in 2018.

In 2021, Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. Now the two are embarking on a brand new life chapter as they star in The Flipping El Moussas and venture into business together.

The Flipping El Moussas trailer

On December 2, 2022, Heather and Tarek shared the first-ever clip of The Flipping El Moussas via Instagram.

The duo are launching their show at the same time that Tarek’s ex is launching her own new series, Christina in the Country.

The clip gives viewers a glimpse of what’s to come in The Flipping El Moussas.

Heather wrote in the post’s caption: “Onto the next chapter!!! As one door closes with Flip or Flop, another opens with The Flipping El Moussas so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year…”

The El Moussa’s show is about more than flipping houses

According to an Instagram post from Tarek, The Flipping El Moussas is set to give viewers an insight into his family life like never before.

Intimate moments in the relationship and their pregnancy journey will be featured on the new HGTV series.

In June 2022, a clip from Access Hollywood shows Tarek explaining that fans will get to see some special times he and Heather have shared. This includes the moment that he got down on one knee and proposed to Heather.

Tarek is already a father to Taylor and Brayden El Moussa. He and Heather welcomed his third child, a son named Tristan, in January 2023.

