The real reason Christina and Tarek’s marriage Flopped to divorce











Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa didn’t stop hosting their HGTV show Flip or Flop, despite going through a divorce during and after filming took place. We looked into why they got divorced.

After their marriage broke down, the co-hosts didn’t say goodbye to their contact. It may have been their salary keeping them in front of cameras, or perhaps their passion for Flipping a property and making a profit back on it.

But what we do know is that, since they returned to screens with a new season, many viewers are wondering the reason behind Christina and Tarek’s split. We’ve got the lowdown.

Why did Christina and Tarek get a divorce?

Christina and Tarek, who met when he was 24 and she was 22, divorced as a result of financial issues. They actually tried counseling, but Tarek ended up filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences several months later.

During an appearance on The Dr. Drew Podcast, Tarek claimed that financial issues, filming for TV and other issues people didn’t know about slowly drove them apart. He said:

There’s so much going on with TV, and the notoriety, and the finances, and so many different things happening at one time, and it slowly pulled us apart.

Despite Christina’s parents wanting her to stay with Tarek, they split, but did not make the decision public for a while. However, they had been drifting long before the decision to call it quits. She told People:

The tension between me and Tarek was high. We weren’t able to properly communicate anymore. It got to the point where we weren’t even driving to set together.

When did the Flip or Flop stars split?

Despite many only just discovering they are no longer together, Christina and Tarek went their separate ways in 2016. She also had another marriage – with Ant Anstead – since their divorce, which was finalised in July 2021.

From 2009 to 2018, the HGTV couple were married, until she met Ant, married him, and split. She also filed for joint custody of their children together.

Six years later, fans of Tarek and Christina are still talking about their former marriage, but they are now purely just business partners who have both moved on. They also co-parent their children.

Who are they dating now?

Christina and Josh Hall have been dating for six months, and are recently engaged. They made their relationship IG official on July 8th 2021, but they were thought to have been dating several months beforehand.

Josh moved to Southern California to be closer to the HGTV star, to the same city where she grew up in as a child. Tarek, however, is now married to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa.

Tarek and Heather met in July 2019, which means they appear to have been together for over two years. They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2019.

