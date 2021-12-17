The shocking price of Heather Rae El Moussa’s eight-carat ring











Heather Rae El Moussa’s ring certainly has a special glint to it – most likely down to its whopping EIGHT carats. When her wedding to Tarek El Moussa aired on the big screens, we all caught a glimpse of the jewellery piece.

HGTV aired the happy couple‘s day, calling it Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do. When he put a ring on it, everyone instantly wanted to zoom in and catch a close-up of the gorgeous diamond on her finger.

We explored the jaw-dropping price of her eight-carat ring and what Tarek’s net worth is…

The price of Heather El Moussa’s engagement ring

The eight-carat, emerald ring worn by Heather after their engagement was specially made. As eight carats are extremely rare and valuable, it’s no secret that the piece of jewellery was worth a lot!

You can usually expect to pay between $12,500 to $40,000 per carat for a ring of this size. That’s on top of the price Tarek paid to have it shipped all the way from Europe to the US.

Tarek put the ring on Heather’s finger after popping the question on Catalina Island. It was truly a dream proposal, as he guided Heather down a beach path lined with flower petals and flickering candles.

Although the exact price of the ring is not publicly disclosed, the cost is likely to have been in the thousands.

The wedding was beautiful #TheBigIDo — Jackie (@top_her16) December 17, 2021

The Big I Do: Heather’s ring explored

Benny and The Gems is the company who made Heather’s ring specially. The family business has spent over 65 years in the diamond wholesale industry, and offers customized jewelry manufacturing.

Heather has a testimonial on the firm’s website, which states:

Our good friend Benny helped Tarek in the hunt for the perfect stone. He chose an 8 carat (because 8 is a lucky number) & Emerald cut is my favorite!

She even got a new band upgrade on the ring in February – designed with her now-husband Tarek – and told Instagram followers that she’s been thinking about her dream ring for years.

Heather said: “I never planned my ‘dream wedding’ but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years. Gold with Emerald cut was always my dream ring.“

Tarek El Moussa’s net worth

Tarek has a net worth of $15 million, while Heather is worth $3 million. This includes the commission she makes as a realtor at the Oppenheim Group, and salary from Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

For Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, he earns an estimated $50,000 per episode.

In the early seasons of Flip or Flop, Tarek earned a decent $10,000 per episode, which worked out to around $130,000 per season, but as the show became more popular the pay he received per episode rose to a whopping $40,000 an ep!

