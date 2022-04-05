This HGTV husband and wife duo won Rock The Block 2022













Spoilers: One savvy pair received HGTV’s Rock The Block 2022 crown during the show’s April 4th finale, but just who won over the judges? It was only a particular husband-and-wife duo who sealed the bricks – and the deal.

The show sees four teams battling it out by renovating old properties. Each week, each room will be judged, resulting in a weekly winner – and this competing duo had already taken the living room crown earlier on in the series!

Dave and Jenny Marrs took the crown for the kitchen renovation, but they didn’t go on to win the show. Guessed the correct answer yet? Don’t worry, we’ve rocked our way to the final and can reveal the official winners…

Who won Rock The Block 2022?

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson were crowned the Rock The Block season 3 winners. They were up against mighty competition, including Leslie David and Lyndsey Lamb, Dave and Jenny Marrs, and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas.

Although they were the overall stars of the show, it wasn’t their first win of the series. Egypt and Mike were declared the winners of the living room crown episode by judge Jasmine Roth, a former winner of Rock The Block 2019.

Egypt shared an Instagram photo with her followers of the moment she and Mike came up with their master plan to win the episode. The 100 Day Dream Home duo secured the winning house, which was appraised at $931,000.

Winners of the HGTV show’s season 3

Egypt and Mike secured the overall crown, but there were weekly winners throughout season 3. This included Dave and Jenny Marrs, who took the crown for the kitchen renovation after using vintage pieces to show their unique talent.

During the best exterior space renovation and living room/entry remodel, Egypt and Mike’s backyard view of a pond helped them come out on top compared to the other contestant pairs!

Other features that stood out involved their decor of the raised deck and a fireplace. For their living room renovation, they decided to link the garage and the mudroom, giving easy to-and-from access to residents.

Get to know the husband and wife duo

Egypt, 45, has been married since 2010, to DJ Fadelf AKA Mike Jackson. Mike and Egypt are parents to three daughters. He has a daughter from a previous relationship and together they had Kendall in 2012 and Harper in 2019.

Mike Jackson matches his wife’s fortune at a $6million net worth. He has accumulated most of his wealth by working as a DJ – who goes by ‘Fadelf’ – as well as a contractor, builder, model, actor, and entrepreneur.

Egypt’s TV career launched after she graduated Temple University with a Broadcasting and Telecommunications degree. Ever the driven businesswoman, she started her own jazz radio aged 18.

This was a year before she secured a job as radio station music director – the youngest in the country at the time!

She worked so hard that she was able to buy her first home at the age of 24. Growing up with a father and uncle who were real estate brokers, she saw the industry as a way to earn retirement money and as a fallback to a radio career.

The now highly sought-after real estate agent and HGTV host soon got a call from a casting director who was exploring Egypt’s in hosting a program that would become Property Virgins... and the rest is history!

