$50K Three Ways: Who is Tiffany Brooks? Presenter's husband and age!











A new show is coming to HGTV, where Tiffany Brooks helps homeowners decide how to best spend $50,000 when renovating.

The renovation series will see the interior designer provide three options to spend the money, and help families, couples and adults transform homes.

Tiffany has shown them how to spend $50,000 in three different ways, from renovating a dated home, to a Chicago home filled with kids’ toys.

The host helps other people change their lives, but the real question is how she spends her own time. Does she have a husband, and what’s her age?

Who is Tiffany Brooks?

Tiffany is an interior designer based in Chicago.

In 2013, the American TV personality was crowned the season’s winner of the competition show HGTV Design Star.

Recognised as one of the top 100 interior designers, she is now the lead interior designer at her own firm Tiffany Brooks Interiors.

With over 10 years experience, she has been starring on HGTV for eight years, and recently competed with David Bromstad on Rock The Block.

Tiffany Brooks: Age and career

Tiffany was born on June 17, 1979, making her 41 years old.

She is very successful, as the most sought after interior designer in Chicago and listed as one of the top 20 African-American designers in the nation.

The host has also worked as the lead interior designer and host of the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway series.

Her current firm includes celebrity clientele in areas such as Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

She started out as a property manager staging homes in an apartment complex, where her boss made her a bet.

He said that if she won a CAMME award, an apartment association company, that she would have to become an interior designer. And she did!

Who is Tiffany Brooks’ husband?

Dante Brooks

Tiffany and Dante are high school childhood sweethearts.

Preferring to keep their relationship out of the public eye, they have been married for several years.

However, their 17-year-old son Ayden Brooks regularly makes appearances on her Instagram profile.

