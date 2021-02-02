Does Ty Pennington have a wife? Ty Breaker host's love life explored!











Host of HGTV’s Ty Breaker is hosted by Ty Pennington, as he tries to help homeowners make a huge decision. So does he have a wife?

The new renovation series sees Ty help people completely transform their own homes, or pack up and redesign a different property.

He might be good at guiding clients to change their lives, but fans are now interested in what his personal life is like.

So does Ty Pennington have a wife? How long have they been together?

Who is Ty Pennington?

Ty Pennington is just a nickname – his real name is Gary Tygert Burton!

The 56-year-old is a designer, carpenter and TV host, who has appeared on several renovation shows such as Rock the Block and Trading Spaces.

Now hosting Ty Breaker, he previously hosted Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012, which he appeared on with Andrea Bock.

You don’t have to tear down all the walls to make your house feel “fresh”….kitchen? new flooring, one or two open shelves, replacing just the counters. You can pick one thing for big impact #tybreaker @hgtv — Ty Pennington (@typennington) January 26, 2021

Does Ty Pennington have a wife?

No, but he is in a long-term relationship

Ty has been with his girlfriend Andrea Bock, who worked with him on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, for several years.

She took on acting classes from 1971, later graduating with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts in 1986.

Andrea, 56, has a reported net worth of $500,000, with one of her first jobs involving being Ty’s assistant on Trading Spaces.

She went on to help him on other shows, including American Diner Revival, and has reportedly also been his manager!

I’ve got great news. Ty Pennington is back in the game on HGTV. — Chase (soup and tea) (@chaseallister) January 26, 2021

Ty Pennington and Andrea Bock: Timeline

The couple have now been together for almost 20 years, after they began dating back in 1996.

Making their relationship official in 1997, it is thought that the couple might be engaged, and live together in Venice Beach, California.

Ty and Andrea have travelled the world together, and are known to have donated a significant amount of money to charity.

They keep their relationship private, and Ty doesn’t appear to share any photos of him and Andrea.

