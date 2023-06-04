Having a vacation property is a great investment for many people, and when you’re not renting out then it’s a perfect place to take a break of your own. But, maintaining the property and ensuring that it’s swish enough to keep guests booking in is a hurdle for lots of owners. That’s where Scott Mcgillivray and Debra Salmoni come in. So, let’s take a look at the Vacation House Rules 2023 location.

Scott and Debra are a dynamic designing and property renovation duo who know just what to do to transform a place into a perfect vacation rental. The HGTV stars are back with the show’s fourth season in 2023 and they’re ready to take on some new challenges when it comes to renovation.

Credit: HGTV Canada YouTube channel

Scott’s Vacation House Rules is back

On Saturday, June 3, Scott’s Vacation House Rules returns to HGTV for season 4.

The new renovation show series kicks off at 9 pm ET and sees Scott and Debra work their magic on a lakeside property.

The duo brings out the big guns in episode 1 as they aim to bring the vacation home into the 21st century using cutting-edge technology.

Vacation House Rules 2023 location

In 2023, Vacation House Rules is filmed in some super scenic locations.

The HGTV series sees properties totally transformed in different parts of Ontario, Canada.

The show’s designer, Debra Salmoni, explained on The Morning Show in 2023 that the series takes them to Algonquin, Coboconk, Apsley, and Innisfil.

HGTV show hosts hail from Ontario

Scott and Debra help homeowners improve their vacation houses across Ontario during season 4 of the HGTV show.

The show’s hosts hail from Ontario themselves with Scott born in Richmond Hill, and Debra growing up in Brampton, Ontario.

With over 56k followers, find Debra on Instagram @debra_salmoni. Scott is also on the ‘gram with almost 300k followers at @scott_mcgillivray.

WATCH VACATION HOUSE RULES ON HGTV