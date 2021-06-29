Who is Victoria on Celebrity IOU? Age and Instagram of designer explored!











Victoria is the designer on HGTV’s Celebrity IOU, where she helps celebrities pay their thanks to friends with surprise renovations.

Alongside the property brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, she works with the celebrity to achieve the design look they wish to put in place.

From Kris Jenner surprising her lifelong friend Lisa, to LeAnn Rimes changing her friend Roger’s life, the HGTV show touches many hearts.

Viewers are likely to continue seeing Victoria on Celebrity IOU, so we thought what better way to get to know her than via her Instagram profile.

Celebrity IOU: Who is Victoria?

Victoria Tonelli is a HGTV designer, art director and design expert.

She currently shares her expertise on City Line, North America’s longest-running daytime show for women.

Based in Toronto, she is the senior art director and production designer for HGTV’s Property Brothers: Buying & Selling.

Victoria is also the décor producer for CBC’s daytime television show The Goods, before she worked for Cineflix Media.

Victoria Tonelli: Age

Reality Titbit can guess that Victoria is around 32 to 34 years old.

Although her age is not confirmed, studied criminology and law from the University of Toronto, from 2006 to 2010.

She then graduated from York University as a Dean’s List Recipient in 2014.

If she didn’t have a gap in her education, it’s likely that she would now be in early thirties, if she went straight from high school to university.

Victoria: Design career and Instagram

Victoria is available globally and “excited to travel for good design”, according to her own website.

In the past few years, she has taken on projects in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, Calgary and Toronto.

She has also worked as production designer in national ad campaigns, for brands such as Google Home and Sterns & Foster.

Victoria is pretty experienced when it comes to the cameras, as she once competed in design competition Canada’s Next Designer.

Looking at her Instagram, she keeps it very professional, devoting an entire profile purely to her design and TV work.

Victoria and Kris Jenner also appear to have got along on Celebrity IOU! From Brad Pitt to Melissa McCarthy, her work is known by many celebrities.

