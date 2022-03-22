What does F.R.O.G stand for in Rock The Block on HGTV?













After seeing a sneak peek, fans can’t wait for the latest Rock The Block episode to be released that is entitled F.R.O.G Showdown. Now is the perfect time for the contestants to showcase their creativity and skills as last season’s runners up, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent return as guest judges.

If you’re a big fan of the show you’re in for a treat as the teams prepare to tackle one of their biggest tasks yet – hence the title F.R.O.G Showdown. Some of you are probably thinking, what does F.R.O.G stand for? And we were wondering that too.

Reality Titbit are here to explain what the title stands for as well as what to expect in the upcoming episode, so keep reading for all the gossip!

RELATED: HGTV’s Rock The Block Season 3 contestants are better than ever

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel | Official Teaser | HBO BridTV 9100 Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel | Official Teaser | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/N7nmHDJN_8k/hqdefault.jpg 977445 977445 center 22403

Rock The Block. Picture: One Of A Kind Kitchen Remodel! | Rock The Block | HGTV

What does F.R.O.G stand for in the upcoming episode?

Fans have been left a little confused after hearing the next episode’s title and we are here to fix that. F.R.O.G stands for finished room over the garage – which is pretty self-explanatory.

During this episode, the teams will have to renovate entirely new spaces, including the bedroom as well as the garage. The episode description teases that “the teams aim to leap to the front of the competition.”

The four teams are deep into the competition now and if you haven’t been watching, the shoe follows the couples as they all renovate exactly the same property in Charleston, South Carolina. They each have a budget of $225,000 and all compete to earn the highest appraisal rate.

I'm watching this house make over show 'Rock The Block'…and they redid this bedroom. Well i loove it! Its soo pretty and interesting. pic.twitter.com/2f74vqNHLD — [email protected] Girl (@MichelleHillie9) March 15, 2022

Nate and Jeremiah are back as guest judges

Nate and Jeremiah are no strangers to Rock The Block as they ended the show in the previous season as runners up. They lost to 100 Day Dream Home stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt but they are back this season as guest judges.

The pair have expressed their excitement to be judging the teams and explained to the host, Ty Pennington:

We’re excited to be back as judges because we have a level of empathy for having been in this competition last year. Nate Berkus, Rock The Block

Brent has also admitted to being “stressed out” also as he added that “This is so hard and it’s all about perceived value and what we find to have value.”

ROCK THE BLOCK: Egypt and Mike take the living room crown

Fans are rooting for Mike and Egypt

All four teams have been doing great so far in the show, but Married To Real Estate‘s Mike and Egypt seem to have become the fan favourites after they smashed the living room challenge out of the park.

The Living Room Challenge was won by the couple for their creativity with the space and their use of textures and designs. Fans on Twitter have shared their positive opinions and love for the couple saying:

YES! EGYPT AND MIKE KILLED IT! Great design. That connecting hallway and bump out w/ more sq ft! Woot Twitter

Egypt and Mike are showing ALL the way out!!! Attaching the garage was genius!!! Congratulations on the win! Twitter

I knew they would win. Egypt and Mike had that space sharp. Twitter

The other couples competing for this season’s win are Unsellable Houses stars Leslie Davis and Lyndsey Lamb, Fixer To Fabulous faces Dave and Jenny Marrs and Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas from Bargain Block.

WATCH ROCK THE BLOCK SEASON 3 TONIGHT ON HGTV AND DISCOVERY AT 9 PM

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK