What happened to Eric Eremita on Love It or List It?











Eric Eremita was known as Hilary Farr‘s contractor on HGTV property show Love It or List It. However, he’s nowhere to be seen recently.

While David Visentin’s house hunting skills play a vital part alongside Hilary’s renovation work, Eric had also become a fan favorite.

The TV host was selected to become the show’s main contractor mid-2020, but now that we’ve almost reached the end of 2021, he has been absent…

Reality Titbit looked into what happened to Eric, and why he doesn’t appear to be making an appearance on the show any longer.

Who is Eric on Love it or List It?

Eric Emerita is a TV host, producer, and director.

He is also known for being a designer celebrity contractor on HGTV.

The 51-year-old was selected as the new Love It or List It general contractor and designer after HGTV discovered him on Brother vs Brother.

Eric had competed on Team Drew while the Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott went head-to-head to complete a home renovation.

He then appeared on the HGTV show for five years, alongside Hilary and David, which he described as a “dream come true”.

What happened to Eric Emerita?

Eric moved on from Love It Or List It to focus on other projects. This includes his clothing brand Thirteen Apparel.

During filming, he had mentioned that the hardest part of being on the show was having to leave his three children and wife for long periods.

Then in the summer of 2020, Eric revealed he would be leaving Love It or List It but still continues to be a general contractor and designer.

He said he had “big things coming” on the Reality Life with Kate Casey – and it may not be the last we see of him on screen…

Eric added that him and his team had “big networks standing behind” a future TV project – eeeek!

Eric’s family and career

Eric is now focusing on being a fashion designer, such as creating items for his brand Thirteen Apparel, which includes hoodies, t-shirts, and more.

He also is a father to children Mia, 18, Eric Jr., 16, and Evan, 13, and a husband to his wife Joanne, 45.

The contractor is now also spending time with family, after contracting Covid-19 in 2020 and being on a ventilator.

He learned how to walk again after being on the machine, which involved speaking to his family on FaceTime when he regained consciousness.

