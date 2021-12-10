What happened to Izzy Battres on Flip or Flop?











Izzy Battres has completely disappeared from HGTV renovation show Flip or Flop, leaving Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack to take on the housing market without his help.

Tarek and Christina first buy distressed properties, such as foreclosures, short sales and bank-owned homes, before completely remodelling them and selling them on at a profit.

Izzy was one of their contractors who regularly featured on the show before. However, now that the tenth season has started airing on Thursday nights, fans are missing the much-loved cast member.

So, what happened to him and what is the contractor doing now? We’ve got the lowdown.

What happened to Izzy on Flip or Flop?

Izzy explained in a previous interview with House Beautiful that the rumors surrounding Tarek and Christina’s divorce influenced his decision to leave the show.

He had been caught up in now debunked-speculation which claimed Christina’s new man was a Flip or Flop contractor. He said: “My daughter came home and said her teacher asked if I was the new boyfriend.” This was not true.

His last appearance before the new season was a 2019 episode titled “Small House, Big Problems.”

Izzy had originally become friends with Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa after he hired him to help out at a large-scale house renovation project.

Is Izzy Battres returning to the HGTV show?

Yes, Izzy has officially come back to Flip or Flop for the tenth season.

He has been posting snippets of new episodes recently, with many fans sharing how delighted they are that he has made a return to the show.

After two years of temporarily leaving, Izzy is back to become the HGTV series’ featured contractor again.

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have moved on from their divorce, and are now loved-up in completely new relationships, which includes separate marriages and engagements.

Therefore, Izzy most likely felt it was the best time to come back, now that rumors have blown over.

The contractor’s background explored

Izzy has been running Battres Construction in Santa Ana since 2008, which has three smaller companies within it.

These include Izzy Buys Houses, an interior design studio, Battres Home and Design Studio, and landscaping company Pools, Plants, and Pavers.

The design-build home and pool Builder, who also adds RE Investor to his resume, often deals with real estate for investment purposes and usually offers to buy people’s homes (usually doing them up in the process!).

He is also a family man, including being a father to daughter Brianna.

