Unsellable Houses: What happened to Jeff? HGTV contractor missed by fans!











Jeff has become a popular part of the furniture on HGTV’s Unsellable Houses, so it’s no wonder fans want to know what happened to him…

The series sees twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb help homeowners turn their lifeless homes into valuable places to live.

When renovating the homes, they have usually had a helping hand from contractor Jeff Laurence, who has become a HGTV fan favourite.

Recently, he has not been appearing on Unsellable Houses, which has led viewers to question where he is. So, what happened to Jeff?

Who is Jeff Laurence?

Jeff is the contractor regularly seen on HGTV’s Unsellable Houses.

He is the owner of JL Remodeling, which he founded in 2001. The company offers renovations, from kitchen and bath remodels, to community projects.

It is the show’s home contractor, who work with twin sisters Lyndsay and Leslie to bring new life to homes.

Jeff was born in Edmonds, and currently lives in the Mill Creek area with his wife Kelli, and four children.

In his free time, Jeff is usually with his family and friends, out on the soccer field – one of his passions for the last 39 years – or volunteering for missions with his church and around the world.

It’s #transformationtuesday on #UnsellableHouses! We can’t wait for you to see how we transform our contractor Jeff’s rental property. #jlremodeling pic.twitter.com/oLlA51oct8 — Lamb & Co. (@lamb_andco) February 25, 2020

Viewers question Jeff’s absence

It’s clear to see that Jeff’s presence doesn’t go amiss, as fans have been missing him while he hasn’t featured.

One viewer wrote: “I love the show, I always look forward to the latest episode. But where is contractor Jeff?”

Another commented on Leslie’s latest post, and said: “Love the new season. Where is Jeff? I miss seeing him on the show.”

Others also questioned the Unsellable Houses twins about why Jeff hasn’t appeared in the last couple of episodes.

Hey, #UnsellableHouses, I like Pete and Palmer, but WHERE IS JEFF??? — Stacy Clopton (@SDClopton) April 21, 2021

What happened to Jeff on Unsellable Houses?

Jeff was on vacation for some parts of filming

The twin sisters, who run Lamb and Company, responded to a fan who asked what happened to the contractor.

They responded to the fan, reassuring them: “He was on vaca. Will be back in a few weeks! He’s our #1.”

So, don’t fret – Jeff hasn’t left forever, but was just absent while on holiday. It has been confirmed that he will be reappearing on Unsellable Houses soon!

