What happened to Trixie the lamb on Fixer to Fabulous?











Fixer to Fabulous is back on HGTV for its third season. First premiering in the fall of 2019, the show follows Dave and Jenny Marrs on their mission to revive Arkansas heritage homes.

On the show, the Marrs’ have many animals on the farm including sheep, goats and donkeys. But what happened to their lamb Trixie?

REVEALED: Who are Naughty Boy’s parents and what is his ethnicity?

What happened to Trixie the Lamb?

In 2017, Jenny and Dave started caring for Trixie who was a baby lamb who needed around the clock bottle feeding. Jenny explained that as Trixie grew up they “added a couple of friends and she had a baby.”

In an Instagram post from February 2021, Jenny Marrs revealed that Trixie had sadly passed away.

She said: “We lost Trixie, Snowy’s other two siblings and Trixie’s other girl, my Lulu, in a series of coyote attacks last spring. Losing my favorite sheep was devastating, to say the least.”

REVEALED: Cost and how to buy Harvey Armstrong’s beer on MIC

Jenny and Dave have been married for 15 years

Jenny and Dave Marrs first met in 2002 when Dave was offered a job at Newell Brands’ Rubbermaid. He met Jenny while in this role, but she worked in a different department at the time.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

In 2004, Dave left his job and decided to move to Arkansas to pursue building and construction. Jenny also took a leap of faith and moved to Arkansas which is where they have stayed for the duration of their marriage.

Jenny said: “I think, like a lot of people do here, we came for a stint and realized how great a place it is. This is home.”

Jenny and Dave share five children together

The HGTV stars share five children, 1-year-old Luke, 5-year-old Charlotte, 7-year-old Sylvie and twin boys Nathan and Ben who are aged 9.

Jenny and Dave adopted their daughter Sylvie from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa. The couple waited 602 days to meet their daughter because of a major setback. At the time, the Congolese government shut down which meant that no adopted children could leave the country as exit letters had been suspended.

In 2014, Jenny and Dave finally welcomed their daughter home. She joined them at the age of 2.

WATCH FIXER TO FABULOUS TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK