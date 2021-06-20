









HGTV host Scott McGillivray has been helping people revamp their homes on Vacation House Rules for two seasons now.

Over the course of its episodes, we see, Scott, helping homeowners transform their dormant lying vacation homes into houses that will earn them some money.

Although the real estate investor is new to the show, he already has a built a long and successful real estate and TV career. Hence, Vacation House Rules’ fans are naturally curious about the cast member’s net worth.

What is Scott McGillivray’s net worth?

The HGTV star is worth approximately $4 million as of 2021.

Scott’s wealth has increased considerably in the last decade, thanks to his multiple TV shows. The Toronto native has starred in shows like Income Property (2008-2016), Scott’s House Call (2017) and more.

After finishing college, he began studying carpentry and was featured as part of the show From the Ground Up with Debbie Travis in his early years.

Scott has also been on the program, All American Handyman, where he served as a co-presenter. The real estate investor is a busy man, he is also among the judges of the Canadian home improvement competition series, Canada’s Handyman Challenge.

Relationship with Debra Salmoni explored

Because many collaborators on HGTV shows turn out to be coupled in real lives, many fans are wondering if Scott and the designer on the show Debra are romantically involved.

However, Scott is a happily married man. He has been married to Sabrina McGillivray for 12 years now. The pair are proud parents of two daughters now. Unlike Scott, who is invested in renovating houses, Sabrina is a teacher.

Debra on the other hand is happily married to wildlife expert and Canadian wildlife trainer Dave Salmoni.

A look at Vacation House Rules

The new home renovation and improvement show debuted on HGTV in 2020. It features Vacation House rules cast members/hosts, Scott and Debra, teaching people how to make an income off of their holiday home once it’s been renovated.

Making money off of your second home is a serious business as per the show’s host, Scott. Along the course of the show’s season, he is ready to dish all the goss on the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of renovating and renting out a property.