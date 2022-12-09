Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall is a married woman once again and here’s her husband Joshua Hall’s net worth and what he does for a living.

A lot has changed in the real estate investor and television personality’s life in the past few years. She tied the knot with her second husband, Ant Anstead in 2018. The very next year, the 39-year-old began starring in her own HGTV show Christina on the Coast.

The reality star’s short-lived marriage with Ant came to an end in 2021. However, she swiftly found love again and tied the knot with Joshua in April of 2022.

Joshua Hall’s net worth and what he does for a living

Popular Net Worth notes that Joshua is worth $3 million. Christina’s third husband is a realtor.

Joshua is a licensed realtor in Texas. He specializes in Greater Austin and the surrounding Hill Country area. He works with the firm Spyglass Realty.

His bio on the company’s page reveals that he became a police officer at age 21. He had a 16-year career in the force until early retirement due to an injury. He then moved to Texas to get his real estate license.

Joshua has now partnered with some top agents in Austin and has amassed a great amount of experience and expertise in buying/selling real estate.

Christina Hall and husband Joshua’s relationship timeline explored

In July 2021, news surfaced that Christina was dating someone new in the wake of her split with her ex-husband Ant.

People notes, that the television star was pictured hand in hand with her new beau at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Christina later revealed that the two had been dating for the past several months. She also revealed that they had met in the spring of 2021.

In a September 20 Instagram post the same year, Christina revealed that she and Joshua were engaged. She posted the couple’s cozy pictures from Mexico’s Montage Los Cabos resort.

The couple finally tied the knot in April 2021 and TMZ was the first to report the good news.

HGTV star has been married twice before

The mother of three has been married three times now.

Christina’s first marriage was with HGTV star and real estate investor Tarek El Moussa. The couple was married between 2009 and 2018.

They share two kids, daughter Taylor El Moussa (12) and Brayden El Moussa (7).

Her second marriage was with English television presenter, Ant Anstead from 2018-2021. They share a son – Hudson London Anstead, who is three now.

WATCH CHRISTINA ON THE COAST EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know