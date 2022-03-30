Where do Dave and Jenny from Fixer to Fabulous live?













Dave and Jenny Marrs are known for their Fixer to Fabulous HGTV show, but when they’re not busy transforming client’s homes for work, where does the married couple live themselves?

With five children to look after, the renovating duo have a busy life when they’re filming. We usually see them fixing up client’s homes, or even focusing on their own personal project Welcome Inn, which they’ve turned into a B&B.

However, viewers are just as interested in their personal lives and family. We found out where Mr and Mrs Marrs reside when they take time out to relax – away from the hustle and bustle of their renovating and TV career.

Where do Dave and Jenny Marrs live?

Dave and Jenny reside in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Fixer to Fabulous is filmed. Therefore, the parents-of-five don’t have to travel far out for filming and, as an added benefit, know the area well for their clients.

Their newly-renovated farmhouse (would you expect anything less?!) goes hand-in-hand with their blueberry farm. Inside features a traditional-looking kitchen which was renovated in 2019 to make it more functional for their family.

Each family member has their own cubby to put their laundry in, while Dave built a wine wall for the home. Another unique part about their home is the mud room, in between the kitchen and laundry room!

The property, built in 1902, has undergone renovations to maximise its space. But when they were first approached by HGTV, the Marrs worried about if the town would be shown in the charming way they see it.

Luckily, the couple felt more relaxed when they realised the producer was also from the Arkansas area, as per Arkansas Online. Several years before they moved in together, Dave and Jenny had a long-distance relationship.

Fixer to Fabulous: The couple’s roots

Dave was born and brought up in Kiowa, Colorado, USA. He helped his father build houses as he got older, and later met Jenny while they were both working at Newell Rubbermaid out of college.

However, he decided he wanted to get out of the corporate world and go back to doing his initial line of work. He has worked in Arkansas as a general contractor since 2004, and has stayed in the renovation industry ever since.

Jenny, on the other hand, is from Florida. This meant they had to travel far distances to see each other when they first began dating, which was made even more difficult by Dave having to relocate often.

Dave soon decided to settle in one place, which is when he returned to Northwest Arkansas, where he had been stationed briefly right out of college. Then when Jenny joined him there on a temporary basis at first, they never left.

He said Arkansas Online:

Jenny graciously said she would try [living in Arkansas] for a couple of years. And I think, like a lot of people, you move here expecting to stay for a few years and then go back to Chicago, back to Florida, back to somewhere else, but that was 14 years ago.

Meet the Marrs family

The couple are the proud parents of not one but five children. They have been best friends since they met in 2002 and have spent their lives building their family as well as building homes.

After they got married the couple decided to start their family, they always knew they wanted it to be big – and big it was. The firsts born into the family were their twin boys, Ben and Nate, who are 10 years old.

Next is their eight-year-old daughter, Sylvie, who they adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo. After Sylvie came Charlotte who is six and their last and most recent is their two-year-old son, Luke.

