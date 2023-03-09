Interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are currently helping others transform their houses into beautiful New York homes, but where do they live?

The couple is currently starring in the second season of their HGTV show The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project. Before this, they had their show Nate And Jeremiah By Design on TLC, and Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House.

We take a look into Nate and Jeremiah’s stunning New York home.

Where do Nate and Jeremiah live now?

Nate and Jeremiah live in a 3,400-square-foot 19th-century New York City townhouse. In 2020, they gave Architectural Digest a tour of their stunning home.

Their New York townhouse includes ‘half of a parlor’ with stunning huge glass windows. Even top designers have trouble with home renovations, as they called it the ‘worst experience of their design careers.’ However, it looks like it definitely paid off.

The couple said the coolest thing they thought they did with the renovation was designing and building their floating bookshelf. It is pretty cool!

All in all, they said they tried to fill their home with things that tell a story about themselves and their family.

In 2020, they downsized from a 9,000-­square-foot Spanish colonial mansion in Los Angeles.

Nate and Jerimiah have their own family

As well as being top designers, Nate and Jeremiah are also top fathers.

The couple has two children via surrogate, a daughter Poppy Brent-Berkus and son, Oskar Michael. Poppy was born in 2015, while Oskar was born three months later, in 2018.

Their daughter was born just less than a year after they wed, in May 2014.

Fans are loving the HGTV show

There’s nothing better than a good home renovation show, and it seems like fans on Twitter agree, as they share how much they’re loving the show, and the couple.

One fan wrote: “I just discovered Nate & Jeremiah’s Home Project Show and I’m in LOVE! I LOVE you guys! Love your banter…so hilarious and witty! Love your BIG hearts! I look forward to watching more.”