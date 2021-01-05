Where is 100 Day Dream Home filmed? Explore HGTV show's location!











100 Day Dream Home returned for a second series in January 2021 – so where is it filmed?

With national lockdowns and strict restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, there is nothing better than binge-watching home makeover series.

A favourite one for many viewers is 100 Day Dream Home which is back for a second outing on HGTV.

Husband-and-wife team Mika and Brian have a time limit of three months to help people get their dream homes.

But where is the HGTV show filmed? We’ve got all the information you need to know.

Screenshot – 100 Day Dream Home Recap | Creating a Coastal Cottage – HGTV

100 Day Dream Home on HGTV

100 Day Dream Home kicked off its second season on Monday, January 4th on HGTV.

New episodes will air weekly every Monday at 8 pm.

The show sees husband and wife duo, Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, design and build houses from scratch for their clients for three months.

OMG: Is The Curse of Oak Island cancelled? Fans call for 2021 series!

Where is 100 Day Dream Home filmed?

100 Day Dream Home is filmed in the Tampa Bay area in Florida.

Some of the places which locals may recognise are Plant City, Apollo Beach, Riverview, downtown Tampa, and St. Petersburg.

Mika and Brian have worked on homes located in Pinellas Park, Seminole Heights, Ruskin and they also demolished an old home in Shore Acres, Tampa Bay Times previously reported.

100 Day Dream Home also features scenes from Parkesdale Farm in Plant City.

Other local landmarks featured on the series include Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Hillsborough River State Park, Tampa Museum of Art, among others.

FAST N’ LOUD: Who is Katerina Rawlings? Richard Rawlings’ partner!

The show also features local businesses

One of the great things about the HGTV series is that it features local businesses.

The Cinemaholic notes that Mika and Brian use the help of local contractors, designers and home builders for their projects.

In addition, 100 Day Dream Home tries to source construction materials from local companies.

WATCH 100 DAY DREAM HOME ON HGTV EVERY MONDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK