Where is 50k Three Ways filmed? Chicago and other HGTV filming locations











HGTV’s $50K Three Ways is a brand new show that follows interior designer Tiffany Brooks, as she helps homeowners renovate their properties.

The show premiered on April 26, 2021. Its very first episode piqued the interest of fans in knowing where is 50K Three Ways filmed?

SISTER WIVES: Did Ysabel get scoliosis surgery? Updates here!

Where is $50K Three Ways filmed?

The HGTV show was filmed entirely in Illinois. Also known as an infrastructure hub, Illinois has some of the most stunning residential structures.

The late nineteenth and early twentieth-century style deeply influence Illinois’ infrastructure. Furthermore, this rich cultural history and infrastructural designs make Illinois a perfect $50K Three Ways filming location.

Cameras for Tiffany Brooks’ HGTV show were rolled in two main locations in Illinois.

Chicago, Illinois

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

Tiffany took to her Instagram in February 2021 to share some behind the scenes pictures from the $50K Three Ways set. The interior decorator shared the location as Chicago.

Chicago is a major $50K Three Ways Shooting location. Situated in northeastern Illinois, the city is a commercial hub. However, aside from its bustling commerce, the town has great infrastructure designs.

Some of the $50K Three Ways filming locations such as Western Springs and Arlington Heights, were also present in Cook County.

HISTORY: Where is Swamp People filmed? Location explored!

Lake County, Illinois

Tiffany also posted BTS pictures on her Instagram from her time in Lake County.

Hence Lake County is another major $50K Three Ways shooting location of the HGTV show. Lake County is one of the wealthiest locations within Illinois. It also has some of the best recreational spots like lakes, museums, amusement parks, and state parks.

SEE ALSO: Home Town, Make the pound cake by Miss Dots recipe

What time does $50K Three Ways air on HGTV?

HGTV’s official website reveals that a new episode of the show will air every Monday, starting April 26.

Viewers can tune into the channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT to witness Tiffany’s soulful designs. The show will also air on Discovery Plus.

Tiffany is an HGTV alum. She is the crowned winner of HGTV’s Design Star, which she won back in 2013. She has made guest appearances on the channel’s shows like Rock the Block and Design at Your Door.

WATCH $50K THREE WAYS MONDAYS ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK