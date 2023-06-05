Battle on the Beach returned on Sunday for its third series with Alison Victoria, Taniya Nayak, and Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington – where was the 2023 season filmed?

The HGTV program’s third season premiered on Sunday (June 4, 2023) with a new group of contestants ready to battle it out for the best home renovation project with a set budget.

We find out more about the filming location of the new series and explore where the previous seasons were filmed.

Screenshot of HGTV/YouTube

Where is Battle on the Beach 2023 filmed?

The 2023 Battle on the Beach season was filmed in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The location is known for its sugar-white sand beaches surrounded by “unspoiled” natural beauty.

The Alabama Gulf Coast offers visitors stunning sunsets at some of the finest beaches in a region full of rich history, culture, and live entertainment.

From activities including dolphin cruises and fishing trips to water sports and amusement parks, the location is perfect for a romantic getaway or a family holiday.

The Gulf Shores in Alabama also served as the primary filming location of the first season, which originally debuted in July 2021.

The HGTV show’s second season was filmed in Surfside Beach, Texas, which is known for adapting the perfect “island life” in a Texas style, as per its website.

Battle on the Beach contestants

The 2023 season’s cast features a new group of contestants who will redesign identical seaside homes.

This year the lineup includes Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis from Oklahoma, TikTok couple Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh of Ohio, and Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum from Michigan.

Every group is given six weeks to renovate a beachside property for the set budget of $90,000.

Windy City Rehab presenter Alison Victoria, Build it Forward star Taniya Nayak, and Ty Pennington have returned to mentor every group and help them with their own expertise and experience in the renovation sector.

Renovation Island stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler have joined the series as judges and will appear alongside Alison, Taniya, and Ty.

How to watch the new season

The 2023 series debuted on Sunday, June 4 at 9 pm ET on HGTV and will air every Sunday in the same timeslot. Viewers can also catch up with new episodes on HGTV GO and Discovery+.

WATCH BATTLE ON THE BEACH EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ET ON HGTV