Where is Battle on the Beach 2021 filmed? Inside sandy HGTV location!

The HGTV competition will see three skilled teams take to the beach to renovate identical beachfront properties.

With $50,000 on the line and some help from Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak, they’ll compete to try and impress the judges.

The contestant teams would have lapped up the sand while creating their home remodels, and it was all carried out at a particular beach.

Where is Battle on the Beach 2021 filmed?

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Interior designer Taniya Nayak has been sharing pictures of her and fellow HGTV experts, as the countdown to Battle of the Beach 2021 begins.

She has tagged her location as Gulf Shores in Alabama – and it’s not the first time that HGTV have set up camp there (or renovated homes).

The channel’s shows Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Island Life and Beach Hunters have all been filmed at Gulf Shores, in Alabama.

So, when you see the teams going spade-to-spade to create beachfront home renovations, they are on Gulf Shores sand!

🚨 One Week Countdown 🚨 A battle is brewing in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and only one team will come out on top. 🏖🏆 Don't miss the series premiere of #BattleOnTheBeach Sunday, July 11 at 9|8c on HGTV. Stream it same day on @discoveryplus. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jqpyXJo22T — HGTV (@hgtv) July 5, 2021

Battle on the Beach 2021: Location explored

With 32 miles of sand, the Gulf Shores beach is the perfect place for homes to be renovated because there is so much to do.

If you are not into sunbathing, the nearby Gulf State Park has beaches, trails and a pier, plus a golf course and a zip line over the dunes.

Famous for its pristine white beaches, the Gulf Shores area also has a wildlife refuge, zoo, and lots of hiking trails for visitors.

The resort city is where HGTV helped several clients find beach homes, such as when Kansas City residents Adam and Jami wanted to find a vacation home on Beachfront Bargain Hunt.

Several movies have also filmed at Gulf Shores, Alabama, including I Still Believe , Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One , Ocean, The Little Zoo that Could, and Tangled Web, to name a few.

When did they film Battle on the Beach?

April 2021

The HGTV series was reportedly filming three months ago, ahead of its launch on July 9th, 2021.

Battle on the Beach filmed six hour-long episodes during this time, where the experts and judges got to know the families taking part off-camera, too.

Mina Starsiak Hawk, Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, Mike Holmes and Alison Victoria will be starring on the 2021 competition series.

Show judge Mike Holmes told The List:

Alison had the juice trailer, and Taniya had the coffee trailer. They were really enticing all the crew, not to mention the families, but the crew especially, ‘Come and have a coffee. Come and have a juice.’

He continued:

I’m telling you, when that freaking box came out that they started singing, I was blown away that Ty just pulled out his own character and got up and sang like he was a rock star, was not afraid of cameras because everyone had their phones rolling to record it. It was just a wonderful time. If you look at that, that’s a television show behind a television show.

