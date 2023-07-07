Christina on The Coast’s location is filmed near the HGTV host’s home, but she’s only lived there for just over a year. As she takes viewers closer to her family life, fans ask, where is the show actually filmed? Her bathroom designs are hugely popular among viewers and her own toilet isn’t even far from where they shoot…

The host, Christina Hall, is bringing her home life closer to her presenting career. She actually films the HGTV show, Christina on The Coast, in the same area she moved to in April 2022. So, where is Christina on The Coast filmed?

Where is Christina On The Coast filmed?

Christina On The Coast is filmed in Southern California. While this show is filmed around properties in Newport Beach, Christina also films her spin-off show, Christina In The Country, in Tennessee.

Season 4 was set in California’s Orange County, before the star moved to Newport Beach. She redesigns homes there with the help of her husband, Josh Hall, and told New York Post in an interview:

I had a lot going on last year, and I thought it would be interesting to show a little bit more of my real life. And people love seeing real estate and different houses for sale and it’s fun for viewers to get a glimpse into the Newport Beach market, which is quite pricey. It’s fun to see the house-hunting process, and what gets you a house on the water versus inland.

She moved to the filming location in 2022

Christina moved to Newport Beach in Southern California in April 2022. She now lives in a long-term family home with her husband Joshua Hall, and her children after their previous home meant a 90-minute round trip for the school run.

She revealed on Instagram: “We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport, we go. Near school and friends and work.

“Our new home is our long-term family home. Coming from a restless soul, my soul is ready to rest. At 38, I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

Christina and her family moved from Dana Point, California, to Newport Beach. Their current home near the beach is worth $12 million and features a home theater and swimming pool!

Inside Christina’s bathroom designs

Christina’s bathroom designs on HGTV are widely popular. The reality TV star is often busy selling flooring for both bathrooms and kitchens in her business, The Christina Collection.

She offers budget-friendly options and claims her flooring is lasting and durable. While filming Christina on the Coast, the host broke a norm she typically follows when designing a bathroom for clients.

She stated that most do not install wood flooring in their bathrooms due to water damage. But her contractor Mike Rose said can install wood floors into a bathroom by using a special glue capable of preventing water from seeping in.

