Christina on the Coast’s season 4 is in full swing on HGTV and here’s where the Christina Hall starrer is filmed.

The American real estate investor has made a big name for herself in the real estate business. She is also a big reality television personality. Her docuseries Christina on Coast stars her as the sole lead. On the show, Christina goes around renovating homes.

The show began in 2019 and has had a successful four-season run so far. As fans watch the new season’s fresh episodes many wonder where the HGTV series season 4 is filmed.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery

Where is Christina on the Coast filmed?

Deadline reveals Christina on the Coast season 4 is set in California’s Orange County.

The season stars the 39-year-old reality star in the lead, while interior designer James Bender serves as her right-hand man.

Taking to her Instagram to announce the season the mother of three said, “This season you will see @jamescbender and I take on some amazing home renovations, @unbrokenjosh (her husband Josh) and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun.”

California is the filming location for the show’s previous seasons as well.

Image via HGTV UK | YouTube

Christina will also star in new HGTV show Christina in the Country

The reality star is a busy woman. She is a mom of three and a wife to Josh Hall and is also busy building her real estate empire.

As her HGTV hit show Christina on the Coast keeps entertaining fans, she is bringing them a new title Christina in the Country in 2023.

In her Instagram post dated November 14, the 39-year-old notes that Christina in the Country will premiere in early 2023.

Talking about the show she said, “This is one of my favorite ventures to date! The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee.”

A look at Christina Hall’s net worth

Celebrity Net Worth portal notes that Christina’s net worth is $25 Million.

The Anaheim, California native rose to fame after she landed the HGTV show Flip or Flop. The show debuted in 2013 alongside. Christina starred on the show alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

On the show, Christina and Tarek bought properties, in Orange County and upgraded them before selling for a profit.

Celebrity Net Worth notes that Christina’s per episode salary rose to $50,000 becoming the sole lead on Christina on the Coast.

WATCH CHRISTINA ON THE COAST EVERY THURSDAY AT 8/7C ON HGTV

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know