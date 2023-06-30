HGTV viewers are confused as to where Christina on the Coast’s third child is. Christina on the Coast returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, June 29. The HGTV star celebrated her friend, Cassie’s, baby’s first birthday. Although baby Jules was the star of the show, fans were curious to know more about Christina’s kids.

California-born Christina Hall rose to fame in 2013 as one half of the renovation duo on Flip Or Flop. She and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, made over all kinds of properties on their HGTV show which ran from 2013-2022. This year, the star has appeared in her own TV series including Christina in the Country and Christina on the Coast.

Credit: HGTV UK YouTube channel

Where is Christina on the Coast’s third child?

Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day 2023, Christina Hall reflected on her previous Mother’s Day and explained that in 2022 she went through a custody battle.

Christina on the Coast‘s third child, Hudson, was born in 2019.

Hudson has two older siblings, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, El Moussa.

Christina went through a custody battle with Hudson’s father. However, they settled things in November 2022. She and Hudson’s father now share joint custody.

She wrote in her Instagram post: “Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare- amongst other things…

“I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it…”

Who was Christina on the Coast married to?

In December 2018, Christina (then Haack) and Ant Anstead tied the knot.

Two years later, they announced that they were separating.

During their marriage, Christina and Ant welcomed baby Hudson.

In the midst of their custody battle, Ant accused Christina of “exploiting” Hudson on social media and on her TV shows. Following this, Christina announced that she wouldn’t be sharing photos of her son online.

Us Weekly reports that the HGTV star said:

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

In 2023, Hudson, 3, has been appearing on his parents’ social media pages in photos alongside the rest of his family.

HGTV star hasn’t divorced again

As Christina Hall returns to HGTV‘s Christina on the Coast in 2023, some fans are asking if the star “divorced again.”

After her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, Christina moved on with Ant. However, she’s now happily married to Joshua Hall.

Christina and Josh tied the knot in 2022 after around a year of dating.

The two live in California and they also have a vacation home in Tennesee.

