Where is Dave from Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny?

You might have noticed that the name of the show has in fact changed!

The HGTV show used to be called Making It Home With Kortney and Dave, however, Dave’s name appears to have been replaced by Kenny.

Reality Titbit has done some digging to provide you with the latest on where Dave is, and why they have switched up the show.

Where is Dave?

As fans of the show know it as Making It Home With Kortney and Dave, it came as a shock to see him replaced with Kenny.

There’s no shade from Kortney, and there is a very valid reason for this change!

Kortney and Dave got divorced last year, in 2020, after eighteen years.

However, it’s not all bad news, as the pair are still on great terms.

In fact, Kortney shared a photo over on her Instagram last Christmas, with the caption: “Hanging out as a family for a few days.”

She is also seen happy as ever on her Insta with her new boyfriend, Ryan!

Kortney and Dave share three children together

The pair are doing a great job co-parenting their three children, as we see on Kortneys Instagram.

They have two sons, Jett Wilson (17) and Sullivan “Sully” Wilson (15).

They also have a daughter named Lennox Esmee Wilson (12), who they adopted in 2007!

The Wilson family managed to get their own television show, which aired in 2009, called Meet The Wilsons.

The show gave us an insight into their busy lives as parents and country musicians.

Although The Wilsons are now split, both Kortney and Dave are committed to keeping the love within their family.

Making It Home With Kortney and Kenny: Who is Kenny?

Fans of the HGTV show are desperate to know everything about the new host, Kenny Brain…

Kenny Brain is a television personality from Newfoundland, Canada.

The 33-year-old appeared on Big Brother Canada Season 2, in 2014!

When looking for a new host, Kenny stood out most to Kortney, because he admitted that some of her designs were “a little busy”.

Kortney loved this, as she wanted a co-host who would challenge her!

