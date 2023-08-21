Michael Matsumoto is known to HGTV fans as Fixer Upper’s executive producer but where is he now, five years after the show ended?

Fixer Upper concluded after five seasons in 2018 but it remains one of HGTV‘s most beloved home renovation shows.

Hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines, the show followed couples looking to transform a fixer-upper into the home of their dreams in Waco, Texas.

Buyers typically had a budget of under $200,000 and among the most memorable transformations include a dilapidated shack owned by Michael and Jessie Matsumoto. With Michael being Fixer Upper’s executive producer, the project was extremely close to the Gaines’ hearts. Reality Titbit revisits the jaw-dropping home makeover and where the Matsumotos are five years on.

Fixer Upper transformed Michael Matsumoto’s family in remarkable makeover

Season 4 episode 17 was aptly named The Colossal Crawford Reno, and the Gaineses delivered nothing less than a jaw-dropping renovation.

Californian couple Michael and Jessie moved to Crawford, Texas, and a rundown wooden shack caught their eye due to the $12,500 price tag and surrounding land. The original building was falling apart, with decaying walls, collapsed ceilings, and crumbling floors.

“We couldn’t believe it when the Matsumotos chose this old shack to be their home,” Joanna wrote in a Magnolia blog post. “The Matsumotos’ style is industrial farmhouse, so every detail of the home is a twist on traditional.”

After the Fixer Upper treatment, the property was unrecognizable with its new industrial farmhouse design.

White and dark woods were the running theme, featuring shiplap, repurposed materials, and other farmhouse-style accents. Although much of the home was torn down, the sliding barn doors and raw wood ceiling were constructed with salvaged wood from the original structure.

Where is Michael Matsumoto in 2023?

Although Fixer Upper wrapped up five years ago, Matsumoto has continued working as an executive producer at HGTV. His most recent project was Battle On The Beach, which follows renovation experts transform seaside properties in a bid to win $50,000 for their next flip.

If Masumoto isn’t behind the camera, you’ll find him spending time with his wife and their two children: twins Oliver and Olivia.

In November 2018, the couple made their farmhouse available to rent on AirBnb. It was reportedly placed on the market in the summer of 2019 for $400,000. At the time of writing, the home is still available to rent on the website for over $350 per night under a host named Emily, so it’s likely the family has moved.

It is, however, still advertised as Fixer Upper producers house: Matsumoto Farm.

The family reportedly relocated to be closer to Waco, Texas, where they usually commuted for work.