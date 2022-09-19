









The hit HGTV show is back for its 19th season and we take a look at where exactly Love It Or List It is filmed in 2022.

Hosted by interior designer Hilary Farr and estate agent David Visentin, the show helps couples decide whether they want to stay in their reinvented current house or move to a new one.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed the location of the show has changed in the past few years, but where exactly is Love It Or List It filmed in 2022?

Where is Love It Or List It filmed?

Love It Or List It launched in Ontario, Canada, where hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin live, and ran there from 2008 to 2014.

However, the show moved location to North Carolina after becoming hugely popular in the US. To be more specific, the show is based in the Raleigh-Durham area of the Triangle in the Tar Heel state.

The US isn’t the only country in which the show has become widely popular. Love It Or List It has spin-off shows in other countries including Australia and the UK.

Does it cost to appear on Love It Or List It?

If you’re from the North Carolina area you may be wondering whether you need to pay to appear on the hit TV show. As we know, the renovations are carried out under a pocket-friendly budget – but do the clients have to pay for this?

HGTV told News & Record that, in fact, they do:

“The homeowners always pay for the renovation and they are given the opportunity to purchase the furnishings and decor used for the staging. What they don’t purchase is removed from the home.”

So, unfortunately, the show isn’t a way to get a free makeover!

Fans react to new series

Love It Or List It has been on air for 19 series, and fans are still as hooked now as they were at the beginning.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their love for the show and its hosts:

One Twitter user enjoys the programme so much they wrote: “I need a Love It Or List It video game.”

That’s something we can get behind!