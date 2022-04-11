Where is Shuff Mauldin now? 2022 update













The Mauldin house was one which HGTV viewers will never forget, but what is he up to these days?

Hometown is a hit HGTV show where viewers get to see stunning renovations of historic properties in Laurel. Shuff Mauldin featured on Hometown in 2020, where Ben and Erin helped him transform his cottage into something special.

Who is Shuff Mauldin?

Shuff Mauldin is a young entrepreneur living in Laurel. He studied at the University of Mississippi, where he graduated in 2002 with a degree in Insurance & Risk Management.

He is a lover for all things travelling, and although his social media accounts are on private, he says in his bio “travel – eat – repeat”. On his LinkedIn, he states that this is how he spends his spare time:

“I start with a run before going out to find great food, music, drinks, sports, and friends. Happiest on motorcycles, boats, and planes.”

HGTV: Shuff Mauldin on Hometown

Shuff featured on HGTV’s Hometown in 2020, when he came to Ben and Erin for help on his new home in Laurel. Shuff has praised and recommended Laurel as a hometown for young people, as he said:

“People need to see Laurel has single entrepreneurs who choose to call it home. I love to travel and this is one of the best places to do it from. Because of my low cost of living I can travel the world well before retirement. This place is hip and people need to know it.”

The young entrepreneur wanted a home which would be not only be great for accommodating guests, but also one which would be an investment as his life continues to change. Shuff wasn’t looking for this to be his forever home due to being an avid traveller, so a cosy cottage was right up his street.

As Shuff appeared on the show two years ago, a lot has changed in his life since then. When he was on Hometown, he was single, and wasn’t looking for a home with a partner of any sort.

However, in 2022, Shuff is now married to Millie Franklin Mauldin. The pair tied the knot on the 25th of September 2021 and seem as happy as ever together.

In terms of his job, Shuff is still working as an insurance agent at State Farm, where he has been working since 2011.

