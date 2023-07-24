HGTV show The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge is located in an oceanfront area, but where? Eight two-person teams made of renovation experts will be competing against each other to makeover a room. Fans watching the incredibly pink competition play out are now interested in finding out where the Barbie Dreamhouse is located.

The design brief will specify a particular era for each room, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, an 80s glam bedroom, and a 70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den. Want to go see it for yourselves? The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge location is certainly hard to miss as there’s a huge (fake) animal on top of it…

Where is the HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse located?

The Barbie Dreamhouse is located in Santa Clarita, California. Situated in a suburb of Los Angeles is one of the most expensive places to live in the country, the HGTV location is at Canyon Country in Northwestern Los Angeles County.

Eight participants having a go at turning the house into their own Barbie dream also made a visit to the Mattel headquarters in Los Angeles, before designing the living room, entryway, and dining room.

You won’t miss the place if you ever drive past. There’s a massive pink handle labeled with the classic Barbie ‘B’ sticking out of the roof while larger-than-life pink flamingo statues line the path to the front door.

Inside the show’s very pink location

Egypt and Mike both took on the 60’s kitchen and family room, which makes it look like a literal real-life doll’s house! The stairs are a windy pink with a yellow-lined top, while there are hints of purple, yellow, pink, and white throughout.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge location was chosen out of hundreds of other potential homes for a few reasons. This one won for its two-story layout, backyard pool, views of the surrounding area, and easily convertible space.

As the home is located in a beautiful, neighborhood area, it is believed they were thoroughly intrigued by the filming and renovation process, but not too disturbed as the entire project was completed in just four weeks.

The competition series features props from the Barbie movie, such as the milk bottles from Barbie’s fridge and her roller-skating outfit, and four large windows of multicolored plexiglass in the living room feature Barbie silhouettes.

Just one superfan can stay at the property

In honor of the film release, Airbnb is allowing four lucky fans the chance to stay in Barbie’s oceanside mansion in Malibu, California. The chances are slim, so HGTV has the answer to the dilemma: build your own.

Luckily for viewers, the network is hosting a contest. One lucky Barbie superfan will get the chance the stay in the Barbie Dreamhouse, which will depend on which design duo wins the competition.

Tiffany Brooks told Distractify: “That super fan was influencing it and helping them along the way with their design choices of Barbie. So the winning team, that superfan, gets to stay for three nights in the Barbie Dreamhome.”

WATCH BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE ON HGTV EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C