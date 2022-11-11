Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is filmed in Nicole Curtis' hometown Lake Orion











Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is filmed at an idyllic Orion location as host Nicole Curtis buys properties and brings them back to life. Let’s find out the exact location that the HGTV crew set up their cameras.

Nicole stepped out of the limelight two years ago, but is officially back with a spin-off to her original Rehab Addict show on the platform. Instead, she’s rescuing a lake house in Orion for her 2022 comeback to the screen.

So, where exactly is Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue filmed? Let’s look inside the filming location, and look at from the cottage’s restoration, as well as how long ago Nicole purchased the property for her family.

Where is Rehab Addict Lake House?

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue is filmed in Nicole’s hometown, Lake Orion, Michigan, where she completes the costly and complicated transformation of an over 100-year-old lakefront property she purchased for her family.

Situated near Orion Lake, in a village in Michigan’s Oakland County, the waterfront cottage has been a huge part of Nicole’s life for the last decade. Films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Crow were shot there!

Orion Lake is known as the eighth largest lake by area in Oakland County. It is located within both the village of Lake Orion and Orion Township. Nicole moved from the area to Detroit many years ago, but goes back for holidays.

Nicole Curtis bought the property years ago

Nicole bought the vacation home, which was built in 1904, for her family eight years ago. Known for purchasing historic properties, she started working on the project the second summer after she purchased the house.

She and her team started the makeover by upgrading the property’s exterior, including the roof, porches, siding, and landscaping. They transformed the top floor into her personal retreat, with a bedroom, bathroom and dressing room.

Nicole also created a kids room, while filling other new spaces in the home with the historic details she loves. Although the process has been slow since she first purchased the property, it’s all coming together!

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue: Episodes

The spin-off show of original series Rehab Addict airs on HGTV every Thursday at 9/8c. Episodes show that phase one of the project is completed, while three episodes in total have been confirmed at the time of writing.

Episode 1 of Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue aired on November 3, 2022, before episode 2 aired on November 10. Episode 3 is due to air on the network on November 17, where Nicole builds a first floor and basement underneath.

If you miss any live episodes, a repeat of episode 3 airs on Friday, November 18, at 12am/11c. On the same day, episode 2 will air on HGTV at 3am/2c for any late night viewers.

WATCH REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE ON HGTV THURSDAYS AT 9/8C

