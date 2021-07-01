Where is Two Steps Home filmed? HGTV's Texas locations revealed











There’s a brand new property show on HGTV this June and already we’re obsessed. Two Steps Home premiered on the network on Wednesday, June 16th 2021.

The show follows hosts, Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon Joe Pin, who you may remembered from Going for Sold, as they help clients through the buying and selling process.

Since the show premiered, you may be curious as to where it was filmed. So, without further ado, let’s take a look.

Where is Two Steps Home filmed?

Texas

The reality TV series was filmed entirely in Texas, which comes as no surprise considering that Mary and Jon are based in Houston.

Though Jon and Mary move around a lot for the sake of the show, filming takes place in the south-central part of the US. Two Steps Home is shot in numerous places, for example, Houston Heights and Navigation Boulevard.

When did filming for Two Steps Home take place?

It is thought that filming for Two Steps Home took place throughout 2020 and 2021.

Mary took to Instagram to speak on the difficulties of filming in a global pandemic. She wrote: “So much has gone into making this possible! Filming for a year during the pandemic was no easy feat. There were a lot of literal blood, sweat and tears!! Lol! But tonight we’re all smiles and filled with so much excitement to share this journey with all of you.”

The couple have been filming this show for over a year. As of June 21st, 2021, there is still one more episode being wrapped up. As Jon told Houston Live: “We’re pretty much done filming now. We have one more house which we’ll hopefully finish in the next couple weeks. But we’ve been working on it for almost a year.”

Top Tips from Mary Tjon Joe Pin

In interviews, both Mary and Jon have given some excellent advice for maximising the profits of selling and/or buying houses.

Mary mentioned that with regards to selling, making sure that your house stands out from the competition is extremely important – of course being budget-conscious too.

She also emphasised the importance of staging in the home, where she mentioned that “over 80% of homes that are staged sell faster than houses that are not.”

Mary and Jon just melted my heart helping HomeTownTakeOver, I had to watch #TwoStepsHome @hgtv You both are amazing!!! I love your show and chemistry and of course the beautiful work you all do 👍👏👏👏💕 — Janet (@jem2763) June 24, 2021

