Where is Unsellable Houses filmed? HGTV location state explored!











Unsellable Houses go from exactly that, to incredible transformations, with the help of a sister duo. Where is the HGTV series filmed?

Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb bring basic homes to life, by giving them necessary renovations to enable its owners to sell them.

The series is based in a specific American location, which has led viewers to question exactly where the renovated homes are based.

So, where is Unsellable Homes filmed? What is the state like? We explored the filming location to find out all about it.

Screenshot: All New Series Tuesday 9|8c | Unsellable Houses | HGTV YouTube

Where is Unsellable Homes filmed?

Snohomish County, Washington, USA

The second season renovate homes in the Washington-based county, with the aim to sell them for more than its listed price.

All of this season’s homes have sold for between $400,000 and $700,000.

Magic for Humans Spain | Official Trailer | Netflix

Properties included an Everett bungalow, Mill Creek golf course house, and Edmonds condominium with a water view.

Been watching @hgtv Unsellable Homes all morning. — Earl Watford (@EWatts78) December 13, 2020

HGTV: Where is Farmhouse Fixer filmed? New renovation show!

Snohomish County: HGTV location explored

Snohomish has a range of things to do, from historic sights and antique stores, to walking and biking trails.

The area sits next to the Pacific northwest’s Puget Sound waters, where you can go paddle-boarding, kayaking, and fishing.

Nestled in-between the water and mountains, visitors and residents can go whale watching, visit craft breweries, and walk scenic routes.

You basically can’t ever get bored in Snohomish County, so it’s no surprise that it makes the perfect location for homes to be renovated!

EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE: Who is host Lara Spencer?

Where is the Unsellable Homes store?

610 First Street, Snohomish

In fact, the sister duo turned a historic home into their own retail store, which is called Lamb & Co.

It is Lyndsay and Leslie’s real estate and design service – and visitors can actually meet them there in person!

When they’re not spending time in the store, or renovating homes, they are often travelling around in a Volkswagen bus!

WATCH UNSELLABLE HOUSES ON HGTV EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK