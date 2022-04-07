HGTV: Filming location for why the heck did I buy this house' revealed













HGTV has come up with a new show ‘Why the heck did I buy this house‘ and it has already got the viewers hooked. But where was the show filmed?

Hosted by Kim Wolfe, who is also the winner of Survivor, the show brings people who hold some regrets about their purchases. In true HGTV fashion, the show managed to put a smile on everyone’s face who is involved.

At the same time, it allows people to have a second chance and turn their regrets into their dream home.

Where is the show filmed?

The show is filmed in San Antonio, Texas, which is also Kim’s hometown. Since the reality star has spent a lot of time in the town, she was happy to bring back smiles on the faces of everyone who thought they might have made a wrong decision with their new purchase.

HGTV describes the show as: “In the new seven-episode series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Kim Wolfe — designer, home renovator, and busy mom of three — uses her expert skills to help clients who snapped up their home at first sight but are now stuck in lifeless spaces with dysfunctional layouts, outdated style and overlooked potential.”

The reality star brings in all the tools and helps that she needs to transform the lives of everyone involved.

How many episodes are there of the show?

The show only has seven episodes, but if things work out, HGTV may renew the series. Given that it’s new, it is quite possible that the channel wanted to see how the show performs before renewing it for another season.

As per the channel, the final episode of the show is all set to air on April 27. The first episode of the show saw Kim interacting with a couple who bought a house with a big backyard and some lush fruit trees. However, the layout of the house did not seem to do them justice.

Luckily, Kim came to their rescue and managed to transform the entire space. Right from expanding the kitchen to bringing in a living room that overlooks the backyard, the reality star helped bring their vision to life.

How the Survivor show helped Kim with this show

Some would say that Survivor and HGTV shows are completely opposite. However, Kim believes that her experience in Survivor helped her with the show.

She said: “For both shows, I had to learn how to read people and figure out who they really are. I had to quickly kind of come in and assess the family, assess what their needs are, and try to figure out what’s going to absolutely blow them away.”

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.