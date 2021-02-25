Who is Allison Holker? Meet the Design Star Next Gen host on Instagram!











Allison Holker fronts HGTV’s Design Star Next Gen, the competition for budding designers to get win their own show. So, who is the host?

Weekly challenges are tackled by eight finalists, such as designers, renovators and social media brand-builders, to win a $50,000 cash prize.

During the competition – which also awards the winner with a HGTV show of their own – Allison Holker talks viewers through each stage.

So, who is Allison? Who is she married to and what’s her Instagram?

Who is Allison Holker?

Allison Holker is the host of Design Star Next Gen.

Viewers might also recognise her from Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

She is the co-founder behind CLI Studios, the global leader in online dance education, and the owner of Boss Family Workout.

The 33-year-old is best known for being an American dancer, with appearances on the TV dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

She was a contestant in season two, and an all-star in seasons 7–11 and 14.

Who is Allison Holker married to?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The couple have been married since 2013.

Allison and Stephen have three children together Weslie, Maddie and Zaia.

The Design Star Next Gen host had a Weslie with an ex-fiance, who Stephen later adopted following their marriage.

Twitch was a fellow star of Allison’s on So You Think You Can Dance.

They got married at Villa San-Juliette Winery in Paso Robles, California, owned by So You Think You Can Dance producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe.

Meet Allison Holker on Instagram

Regularly sharing her latest career projects, Allison is also pretty open about her family life on social media.

In her spare time, she usually bakes with her children, dances with Twitch (which she says is their love language), and works out.

Allison appears on television often, and does a small bit of social media influencing for Fashionnova, who she is a partner with.

