Cole DeBoer and his wife, Chelsea Houska, have gone a long way since their first appearances on Teen Mom 2. Almost a decade later, their fame has skyrocketed with the recent launch of their own TV series, Down Home Fab. Let’s find out more about who is Cole DeBoer.

Last week, Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer launched their own HGTV show Down Home Fab. The one-hour-long episodes will feature the couple as they renovate a few houses in their hometown, Sioux Falls in South Dakota.

The couple has been together for almost a decade and lives together with their children. But, how has their popularity and net worth increased over the years?

What is Down Home Fab about?

Showing off their design and renovation skills, Cole and his wife, Chelsea, will demonstrate their skills as they transform homes as per the request of their clients.

It’s a whole journey, but together, anything is possible.

As per the description of the series:

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer navigate the most challenging chapter of their lives as they create and build a design business and take on client renovations, all while raising four young children.”

Who is Cole DeBoer? Net worth explored

Born on April 18, 1988, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Cole Deboe is a personal trainer and TV personality. Son of Bret and Jennifer, he has a brother named Brock DeBoer.

He rose to stardom after his appearance in MTV’s reality show, Teen Mom 2, next to his girlfriend and now wife, Chelsea Houska.

During his time in the spotlight, Cole has accumulated an impressive net worth of $350,000. According to All-Star Bio, the 34-year-old’s annual salary is estimated to be around $100,000.

With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, he shares his life with his family, his projects, and his fitness journey.

Cole’s romance with Chelsea Houska

Love at first sight, Cole fell head over heels for Chelsea Houska after the two met at a gas station in South Dakota back in 2014.

At the time, Chelsea was a single mother of her daughter Aubree, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Adam Lind.

During her time in Teen Mom 2, the star was going back and forth with Adam. However, after Chelsea met Cole, she called things off for good – and the two began a relationship.

Two years later, the pair tied the know. They started a family of their own.

Even though Cole is popular on his own, his wife, Chelsea, is a very well-known public figure due to her journey with Teen Mom 2. She’s also a hairdresser with a reported net worth between $1 million to $2 million.

