Who is David Visentin's wife? Love It Or List It host's love life explored!











David Visentin is best known for hosting HGTV’s Love It Or List It, alongside Hilary Farr – so, who is his wife?

Helping clients find new places to live on the renovation series, it’s all reliant on whether David’s home picks can better suit their needs or not.

He competes with Hilary Farr, who turns their homes into a welcoming space – to see if the client chooses to stay put or pack up to a new place.

So, who is David Visentin’s wife? What’s his home life like?

David Visentin and Hilary Farr, Love it or List it (HGTV YouTube)

Who is David Visentin?

David is a 55-year-old Canadian actor and realtor.

He is best known for being a co-host on Love It Or List It on HGTV, and is thought to have been involved in real estate for 20 years!

The HGTV star began working in 1987, as an agent for Country Living Realty in Barrie, Ontario, while working alongside his father.

When it comes to his personal life, he is the father of one son, Logan.

Watching #loveitorlistit on @hgtv…

David can show a house 1500sqft bigger, with everything they asked for (and their existing house can never have), on budget, and most people would love to have…

Couple: "but it's 5 minutes further from my work"…

Me: screams — Todd D. (@stwrs1974) February 1, 2021

RHOA: Drew Sidora’s net worth explored – what films has she been in?

Who is David Visentin’s wife?

Krista Visentin

She is in the same industry as David – and is a real estate agent herself!

Krista focuses on property sales, rentals and management, and has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

The couple got married in October 2006, after dating for a while.

I've been bingeing "Love it or List it"

Homeowners to David: "Here is a million dollars to find us a new home!"

Homeowners to Hillary: "Here's $5 and we expect EVERYTHING on our list!"#LoveItOrListIt — Jodi Mahaffey-artist (@Jodiexc74) January 24, 2021

100 DAY DREAM HOME: What is Mika Kleinschmidt’s nationality?

David and Krista’s relationship timeline

They have now been married for more than 14 years.

In March 2011, David and Krista welcomed their son Logan into the world, who is now 10 years old.

The family is currently living in Barrie, Ontario, and tend to keep their relationship and home life private.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK